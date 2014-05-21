Solar PV Power in the UK, Market Outlook to 2025, Update 2014 - Capacity, Generation, Levelized Cost of Energy, Equipment Market, Regulations and Company Profiles - New R

Recently published research from GlobalData, "Solar PV Power in the UK, Market Outlook to 2025, Update 2014 - Capacity, Generation, Levelized Cost of Energy, Equipment Market, Regulations and Company Profiles", is now available at Fast Market Research