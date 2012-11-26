Solar (R) Evolution Answers Does the Sun Have the Power to Transform Humankind

Cologne, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- In Solar Revolution, world-renowned German biophysicist Dieter Broers makes a compelling case, pointing to a wealth of scientific evidence that shows a remarkable correlation between increases in solar activity and advances in our creative, mental, and spiritual abilities.



Does the sun have the power to transform humankind? http://www.solar-revolution-movie.com



We are in the midst of a dramatic rise in solar disturbances, which have the capability of disrupting the Earth’s geomagnetic field and, as a result, our global ecology. Broers, however, sees this not as an impending apocalypse but as the dawn of a new era.



Drawing on research from a variety of disciplines, he shows how erupting solar activity carries the potential to boost our brain capacity and expand our minds in ways we never imagined possible. Abilities now seen as extraordinary or supernatural— telepathy, extrasensory perception, and off-the-charts intelligence quotients—may soon become ordinary and natural and could very well help us solve the mounting global crises we are facing.



Without a doubt, the way people think, feel, relate, communicate, and experience reality has been changing dramatically in recent years, and Dieter Broers affirms those changes will ultimately culminate in a new form of consciousness and harmony on Earth. Humankind is going through an evolutionary leap, says Broers, and the process has already begun.



Featuring: DIETER BROERS, RUPERT SHELDRAKE, MICHAEL PERSINGER, ERNST SENKOWSKI, MICHAEL KONIG, ILLOBRAND VON LUDWIGER, ELIZABETH RAUSCHER, ROLLIN MCCRATY, FRANZ HALBERG, GIULIANA CONFORTO, JJ & DESIREE HURTAK, FRANCINE BLAKE, and RICK STRASSMAN.



