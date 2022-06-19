New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2022 -- The Latest Released Solar Rooftop System market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Solar Rooftop System market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Solar Rooftop System market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (China), SunPower Corporation (United States), Trina Solar Limited (China), Canadian Solar Inc. (Canada), Tata Power Solar Systems Limited (India), Hanwha Q Cells Co., Ltd. (South Korea), JA Solar Holdings (China), LONGi Solar (China), Risen Energy (China), Talesun Solar Technologies (China).



Definition:

Solar rooftops are solar panels placed on top of roofs of commercial, industrial, residential, and others (institution, government, community) buildings. They capture the light energy emitted by the sun and convert it into electrical energy. This setup is also known as a solar rooftop photo-voltaic system. It produces a clean, eco-friendly form of energy, meaning that it does not produce any kind of pollution or harmful gases. The solar rooftop system is the most vital part of the generation of renewable power. It is used for producing solar energy and solar power consumption. These systems can be installed in vacant roof space and offer lower transmission and distribution losses. It is being widely used due to its feature that helps in carbon emission reduction offering long-term energy and ecological security. The solar rooftop systems provide better management of daytime peak loads with minimal technical losses as power consumption and generation are collocated. According to Bridge to India, in 2016, the Indian rooftop solar market has with a CAGR of 98% in the last four years to reach a total capacity of 1,020 MW. Due to this growing solar rooftop market in Asian countries are the major solar rooftop system manufacturers are focus on investing in this region. The Indian solar rooftop market was estimated to be around USD 1,183 million in 2019 which is expected to reach an estimated value of USD 2,151.2 Million by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.



Market Drivers:

Expanding the Renewable-based Power Generation

Lower Transmission and Distribution Losses

Growing Electricity Needs Worldwide



Market Trends:

The Increasing Number of Installations in Emerging Countries such as India



Market Opportunities:

Rising Government Focus on Increasing the Share of Solar Power in the Energy Mix

Availability of Abundant Solar Resource



The Global Solar Rooftop System Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Solar Photovoltaic, Solar Thermal), Application (Industrial, Commercial, Residential), Components (Solar panels, Charge Controller, Power Meter, Inverter, Battery Pack, Others), Installation Type (Grid-Connected, Off-Grid, Hybrid), Capacity (Up to 10 kW, 11 kW- 100 kW, More than 100 kW), Metering Arrangement (Net Metering, Gross Metering)



Global Solar Rooftop System market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

-To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Solar Rooftop System market by value and volume.

-To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Solar Rooftop System

-To showcase the development of the Solar Rooftop System market in different parts of the world.

-To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Solar Rooftop System market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

-To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Solar Rooftop System

-To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Solar Rooftop System market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



