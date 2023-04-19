Solar Rooftop System Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2028

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Solar Rooftop System Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Solar Rooftop System market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (China), SunPower Corporation (United States), Trina Solar Limited (China), Canadian Solar Inc. (Canada), Tata Power Solar Systems Limited (India), Hanwha Q Cells Co., Ltd. (South Korea), JA Solar Holdings (China), LONGi Solar (China), Risen Energy (China), Talesun Solar Technologies (China).



Scope of the Report of Solar Rooftop System

Solar rooftops are solar panels placed on top of roofs of commercial, industrial, residential, and others (institution, government, community) buildings. They capture the light energy emitted by the sun and convert it into electrical energy. This setup is also known as a solar rooftop photo-voltaic system. It produces a clean, eco-friendly form of energy, meaning that it does not produce any kind of pollution or harmful gases. The solar rooftop system is the most vital part of the generation of renewable power. It is used for producing solar energy and solar power consumption. These systems can be installed in vacant roof space and offer lower transmission and distribution losses. It is being widely used due to its feature that helps in carbon emission reduction offering long-term energy and ecological security. The solar rooftop systems provide better management of daytime peak loads with minimal technical losses as power consumption and generation are collocated. According to Bridge to India, in 2016, the Indian rooftop solar market has with a CAGR of 98% in the last four years to reach a total capacity of 1,020 MW. Due to this growing solar rooftop market in Asian countries are the major solar rooftop system manufacturers are focus on investing in this region. The Indian solar rooftop market was estimated to be around USD 1,183 million in 2019 which is expected to reach an estimated value of USD 2,151.2 Million by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Solar Photovoltaic, Solar Thermal), Application (Industrial, Commercial, Residential), Components (Solar panels, Charge Controller, Power Meter, Inverter, Battery Pack, Others), Installation Type (Grid-Connected, Off-Grid, Hybrid), Capacity (Up to 10 kW, 11 kW- 100 kW, More than 100 kW), Metering Arrangement (Net Metering, Gross Metering)



Market Trends:

The Increasing Number of Installations in Emerging Countries such as India



Market Drivers:

Growing Electricity Needs Worldwide

Expanding the Renewable-based Power Generation

Lower Transmission and Distribution Losses

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



