Solar Sphere Announces Long-Term Advantages of Powering Home with Solar Power

Steamboat Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- With so much information being thrown around on the Internet in regards to renewable energy, Solar Sphere is pleased to announce the long-term advantages of powering a home with solar power. DIY solar kits and panels are getting well-earned attention from the ‘going green’ environmental protection communities around the world. Residential use of solar power is cheap, clean and a more efficient way to gain energy from the sun.



One of the first things that should be considered when deciding on whether or not to use solar power for home us is the long-term economics. When looking at the upfront costs, solar power may seem expensive. However, after the first 5 to 10 years of relying solely on solar power, most systems will already have paid themselves off, considering the savings from utility bills alone. Money will also be saved on maintenance fees because solar panels can run for decades at a time, without needing repairs. After paying off the system within the first few years, homeowners will be producing free electricity for years to come.



Reliability and durability is also something that comes into question before choosing to buy solar panels for a home. Today’s homeowners would be pleased to know that many people who purchased solar panels in the 1970’s are still using them to this very day. For over 30 years, these people have been living off of solar power without paying for maintenance. With the new advances in solar energy, millions of people around the world can live with endless energy, without paying money. There are many other advantages to consider when reinforcing a home with solar panels. There are also tax incentives involved and people will live comfortably knowing they are doing their part in keeping the world ‘green.’ For more information, people interested can call 1-877-SPHERE-0 (1-877-774-3730).



About Solar Sphere

Solar Sphere has been providing customers with Solar Power Kits and Solar Panels since its inception, in 1998. Kriss and Sue Bergethon, owners of Solar Sphere, are dedicated to helping people go green and empower their world. The company offers a wide selection of over 1,000 Solar Power Kit products, leaving customers satisfied with everything they are looking for. Customers can contact a customer service representative with any questions or concerns, as well as give their order over the phone, or seek more information about a new product. To contact Solar Sphere, please email Kriss@Solar-Sphere.com or call 1-877-774-3730.



For more information on the products available, please visit http://www.spheralsolar.com/.