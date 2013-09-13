Solar Sphere Announces News Regarding How Solar Power Can Save the World

Steamboat Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- Always on the cutting-edge of the industry, Solar Sphere is pleased to announce news regarding how solar power energy can save the world. With the recent technological advances, the solar power sector has run rampant over many communities throughout the world, fueling a green energy revolution. Solar technology, advancing rapidly to solve the global warming puzzle, may be the answer many may be seeking. Solar Sphere offers reasons why solar power energy has had a positive impact, and will continue to have a positive impact on the world.



With recent advancements in the solar sector, solar panels are becoming cheaper than ever before. This means even more residential and commercial properties will be installing solar panels. In the last 6-12 months, the prices of solar panels have decreased by as much as 30% in some markets around the world. Many projects in the past, which would not have been completed due to the high prices, are now being completed. With cheaper prices, and more people turning to solar energy, the trend is bound to continue in 2014.



Another advancement in the solar power sector is that solar film is being brought the market by innovative companies such as FirstSolar, Nanosolar, and Sharp. Solar film is used more efficiently than the traditional way of producing cells. Initial pricing of this technology can be found anywhere between the $1-$2/watt range. Individuals interested in how the solar power sector is growing and contributing the offset of global warming can visit the Solar Sphere website. Owners of Solar Sphere, Kriss and Sue Bergethon love helping people go green and would be happy to speak to those interested. The customer service department can be reached by calling 1-877-774-3730.



About Solar Sphere

Solar Sphere has been providing customers with Solar Power Kits and Solar Panels since its inception, in 1998. Kriss and Sue Bergethon, owners of Solar Sphere, are dedicated to helping people go green and empower their world. The company offers a wide selection of over 1,000 Solar Power Kit products, leaving customers satisfied with everything they are looking for. Customers can contact a customer service representative with any questions or concerns, as well as give their order over the phone, or seek more information about a new product. To contact Solar Sphere, please email Kriss@Solar-Sphere.com or call 1-877-774-3730.



For more information on the products available, please visit http://www.spheralsolar.com/.