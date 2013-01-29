Solar Systems MA Helps Massachusetts Residents Save 60% to 100% off Their Electricity Bill

Attleboro, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2013 -- People are now looking for an alternative source of electricity as the regular one has become quite expensive and unaffordable in the last couple of years. “Solar Systems MA”, widely known for its commendable services on solar power, caters to this need of individuals residing in Massachusetts, by providing them with an affordable and reliable source of energy through the installation of solar panels on the roofs of their houses, in most cases, ensuring a 60% to 100% cut in their electricity bills.



The field of Solar Power in Massachusetts has increasingly been prospering over the years because of its vast economical and social benefits. The Commonwealth Solar Rebate Program set up by the state government in 2007 has accelerated the installations of solar power panels across MA. The program offers rebates for the installation of photovoltaic solar panels, making them affordable to the average homeowner. The state had over 2,000 installations in the year 2010, making up some 22 megawatts of electricity.



The Massachusetts Solar Systems website comprehensively describes how different tax rebates and other incentives help the people to pay for the system. Since solar energy is the most popular form of renewable energy, many aggressive tax incentives have been introduced by the state and federal governments to increase its adoption. The website brings into light the Federal Tax Incentives under which the US government uses the method of Investment Tax Credit (ITC). It allows individuals to deduct thirty percent from their federal taxes of the price of a solar system by way of a tax credit. It will be effective until December 31, 2016 and is a principal mechanism for the US government to incentivize the adoption of clean solar energy. In addition, various Massachusetts tax incentives and rebate programs, including Personal Tax Credit, Property Tax Exemption, State Rebates, State Loans and State Grants and the Utility and Municipality Programs comprising of Solar Financing, Financing Options, Home Loan or Home Equity Credit, Installer Loan, State or Municipal Loan and Solar Lease have been described in detail.



The website also enables MA home owners to get a free solar evaluation where a representative will provide them with all the information relating to the MA SREC program and the various tax rebates available in the state. SRECs (Solar Renewable Energy Certificates or Solar Renewable Energy Credits) is a program through which solar energy is bought and sold. The individuals who own registered Massachusetts solar power systems are issued one SREC by the regulatory authorities for every 1,000 kWh of electricity they generate. They can either choose to use the SREC or sell it. MA solar power succinctly describes the certification procedure and how much one would get for selling them. Over and above, the working of solar panels and the misconceptions relating to solar power have also been comprehensively discussed.



For more information about Solar Systems MA, interested folks are advised to visit http://www.solarsystemsma.com/



About Solar Systems MA

Solar Systems MA helps Massachusetts residents to harness the power of the sun for electricity generation by facilitating the installation of roof solar systems.



Media Contact:

Solar Systems MA

John Murtha

Attleboro, MA 02703

508-342-8184

http://www.solarsystemsma.com/