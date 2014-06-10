Solar Thermal Collectors Market - Industry Analysis, and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Transparency Market Research Reports included a detailed market survey and analysis trends on “Solar Thermal Collectors Market”. This report also includes more info about basic overview of the industry including definitions, applications and global market industry structure.



A collector which is designed to tap the thermal energy given out by the sun is called a solar thermal collector. Solar thermal collectors are mainly categorized as concentrating and non-concentrating. They can come in various sizes and are made up of various materials, depending on the purpose for which they are installed. Solar thermal collectors can be found in households, laboratories, research and development facilities, commercial buildings and industries. The main application of solar thermal collectors is the manufacture of electricity. For domestic purposes, it is used for heating water without the consumption of electricity.



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There is an increasing awareness of the depleting non-renewable energy resources Rising prices of oil has lead to consumers look at cheaper options of energy. Solar energy being available in abundance has lead to an increase in popularity of this resource. As solar energy is freely available, the only cost involved is the cost of equipment used for converting heat into usable energy. This is the one of the primary drivers for the solar thermal collectors market, as solar energy. There is an increasing demand of solar energy in developing countries such as China and India. One of the primary restraints for the solar thermal collectors market is availability of sunlight. Collectors are not very useful in regions where there is less or no sunlight due to climatic conditions, as the output will be very low. This hampers the solar collectors market in such regions. In addition, there is very low awareness of solar energy in the other developing parts of Africa and Asia. This is a key challenge to the solar collectors market.



There is an increase in demand of solar energy in the global market. Manufacturers are now looking at substitute materials which can make their products more cost effective. In addition, consumers are looking at innovations in design and application such as solar collectors for powering electronic digital products such as cell phones, watches, laptops and solar vehicles. Less labor intensive and simpler designs is also a growing opportunity in this market. Some of the leading manufacturers of solar thermal collectors include SunMaxx Solar, Solar Skies Mfg. LLC, TVP Solar, Sun Master Energiesysteme GmbH, Alternate Energy Technologies, LLC and Solar Millennium AG among others.



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This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



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This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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