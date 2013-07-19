Solar Thermal Energy System Provides Hot Water for Commercial and Coin-Op Laundry Equipment

Hayward, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- Western State Design recently has had a hot water-generating system installed by a solar thermal energy developer, ergSol, at the headquarter office in Hayward CA. Highlighting another means of harnessing the sun's endless energy potential, the compact, solar-based system provides hot water for demonstration commercial and coin-op laundry equipment.



"This showcase installation clearly demonstrates the tremendous upside of solar thermal systems to deliver affordable and clean energy on any scale," said Dr. Monika Weiss, co-founder of ergSol. "Naturally, we're pleased to show our technology in a real-world application - domestic hot water for washing purposes."



ergSol's innovative system features advanced solar thermal components that harness the sun's energy to heat a liquid (mostly water) inside a collector made up of a series of evacuated glass tubes. Two of these collectors are mounted on a south-facing wall of WSD's facility. That liquid circulates through pipes to a solar storage tank that looks like a typical insulated hot water tank. In turn, the liquid heats water inside the tank delivering on-demand hot water at temperatures of up to 190ºF.



The demonstration project is equivalent to a 2.0 kW electric water heater system.



"We are very satisfied with the end results - plenty of continuous, hot water to handle the daily demands of our washing machines," said Bryan Maxwell, Regional Sales at WSD. "And it's evident that so long as the sun shines, there's no further cost for conventional electricity or gas to heat the water. That's attractive to the bottom line, as well as our company's commitment to clean and efficient energy."



ergSol (http://ergsol.com/) provides turn-key solar thermal solutions: from energy assessment, engineering and design to installation, monitoring and maintenance. ergSol's evacuated tube collectors have been tested and certified by the Solar Rating and Certification Corporation (http://www.solar-rating.org), attaining its highest rating for system efficiency.



About Western State Design

Western State Design has provided innovative laundry solutions to meet clients’ demands since 1974, providing design and construction services, commercial and coin-operated washer and dryer sales, parts and service. WSD brings worldwide expertise to its customers, with clients and projects throughout North and South America, Europe, and Asia. WSD’s total solution approach has enabled them to become one of the world’s largest companies in the laundry industry. Visit WSD online at http://www.westernstatedesign.com or call toll free at 1-800-633-7153.