The global solar thermal market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled "Solar Thermal Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Collector Type (Evacuated Tube Collector, Flat Plate Collector, Unglazed Water Collector, Air Collector), By Type of System (Thermosiphon Solar Heating Systems, Pumped Solar Heating System) By Application (Domestic Hot Water Systems, Large DHW Systems, Solar Combi Systems, Swimming Pool Heating, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026".



The global solar thermal market size was 496.15 GW in 2018 and is projected to reach 767.73 GW by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.



Fortune Business Insights provides a detailed evaluation of the global market by analyzing factors driving the market. Besides this, it also discusses some of the economic trends prevailing in the energy and power industry. These trends are analyzed in the report to see an overall impact on the global market.



What Does the Report Contain?



Elaborate information



About various insights, such as global market trends, opportunities, challenges, growth drivers, and major obstacles.

Analysis of every segment present in the market.

Comprehensive analysis of the market by evaluating top players and following significant product positioning.

Key Questions Answered:



What are the key technological and trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Market growth?

The rising instability in crude oil prices is expected to positively impact the growth of the Solar Thermal Collector Market. Rising privatization and relaxation in the FDI norms are factors enabling growth in the market. Also, governments are heavily investing in power projects, which in turn, may fuel demand for energy and power plants across the globe.



The increased spending on oil and gas across the world is another factor likely to drive the Solar Thermal Collector Market rising investments in energy efficiency projects backed by governments may also stimulate growth in the market. The penetration of renewable sources is increasing, fuelling demand for energy and is expected to drive the Solar Thermal Collector Market.



Regional Analysis for Solar Thermal Market:



North America (the United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level markets. For the historical and forecast period to 2026, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global market.



