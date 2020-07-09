Solar Tracker Installation Market Exploring Future Growth 2019-2026 and Key Players - First Solar, Tata Power Solar Systems

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2020 -- Solar tracking is the process of generating power from sunlight. A solar tracker is the device that directs solar panels, mirrors of heliostat, and Fresnel reflectors toward the sun. These solar trackers are used to capture the maximum solar energy throughout the day and increase solar panel output and efficiency. The global solar market is driven by increase in energy demand worldwide. Solar trackers can increase the output of solar panels by 25% to 35% compared to modules at fixed angle. The global solar tracker installation was valued at $162.7 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $379.2 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2019 to 2026.



Major Key Players of the Solar Tracker Installation Market are:

Abengoa SE, First Solar, Inc., Tata Power Solar Systems Limited, Trina Solar Co. Ltd., BrightSource Energy, Inc., Siemens AG, PVHardware, Arctech Solar, and NEXTracker.



The factors such as environmental pollution, rise in prices of fuels, and growth in awareness among people regarding clean energy are expected to drive the growth of the global solar tracker installation. However, solar tracker installation high maintenance requirement, high cost compared to stationary counterparts, and complex system than fixed racking are expected to restrain the global solar tracker installation growth. The global solar tracker installation is yet to explore its full potential. Therefore, rise in government initiatives, decrease in complexity in design, and ongoing researches in solar tracker are anticipated to offer growth opportunities for the growth of the solar tracker installation market.



Major Types of Solar Tracker Installation Market covered are:

Single axis

Horizontal

Vertical

Dual axis



Major Applications of Solar Tracker Installation Market covered are:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Solar Tracker Installation consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Solar Tracker Installation market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Solar Tracker Installation manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Solar Tracker Installation with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Solar Tracker Installation Market Size

2.2 Solar Tracker Installation Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Solar Tracker Installation Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Solar Tracker Installation Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Solar Tracker Installation Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Solar Tracker Installation Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Solar Tracker Installation Sales by Product

4.2 Global Solar Tracker Installation Revenue by Product

4.3 Solar Tracker Installation Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Solar Tracker Installation Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, Solar Tracker Installation industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



