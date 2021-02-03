New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2021 -- Rising concerns for climate change globally is a major factor influencing market growth.



Market Size – USD 13.95 billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 15.1%, Market Trends –Rise in demand for renewable sources of energy



The Solar Tracker Market is expected to reach USD 49.21 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with increasing awareness about renewable sources of energy globally. Based on statistics, increased concern about adverse effects of climate change is expected to become the most common growth interest globally in the coming years. Stringent government rule coupled with technological advancements has led to high growth rates.



Solar trackers are devices that help in increasing the performance of installed payloads such as panels, mirrors, Fresnel's, and parabolic troughs. The standard shift in line with large scale combination of renewable energy resources coupled with favorable regulatory steps towards the widespread adoption of solar technology will improve the global solar tracker market size. Prerequisite of leveraging schemes, tax credits, fiscal incentives, rebates and soft loans along with following re-structuring of the existing electrical infrastructure will further spur the business growth.



Some of the players profiled in the report are Abengoa Solar, S.A., Titan Tracker SL, Wuxi Hao Solar Technology Co. Ltd., Array Technologies, Inc., AllEarth Renewables, Inc., Mechatron S.A., SunPower Corporation, DEGERenergie , GmbH Grupo Clavijo Elt SL, SmartTrak Solar Systems Pvt. Ltd., Energia Ercam SL, Mecasolar España SL, First Solar, Inc., Powerway Renewable Energy Co., Ltd., Soitec, Optimum Tracker and CM Tracker.



The Global Solar Tracker Market is segmented as follows:



Product Outlook (Volume, MW; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



- Single axis

- Dual axis



Technology Outlook (Volume, MW; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



- Solar Photovoltaic (PV)

- Concentrated Solar Power (CSP)

- Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV)



Application Outlook (Volume, MW; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



- Utility

- Non-Utility



Market Segmentation by Regions:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Point Summary of the Report:



The global Solar Tracker market research report is an investigative study offering key insights into the latest growth trends, developments, technological and product advancements, and the research and development scenario. The report also covers the market aspects that directly influence the growth of the market. These features include strategies undertaken by the prominent players, their expansion tactics, and the product portfolios of the companies, and micro and macro-economic factors.



The study also analyses the crucial market aspects, including R&D, product launches and brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and the growth pattern on both regional and global levels. The report offers an in-depth evaluation of factors such as cost, capacity, rates of production and consumption, gross revenue, profit margin, demand and supply ratio, import/export, market share, market size, and market trends.



The Global Solar Tracker Market includes relevant and verified information relating to the overall market, key players, and their market position and financial standing. The report utilizes advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer a comprehensive view of the market position of the major players of the industry.



Key Coverage of the Solar Tracker Market:



- Insightful information regarding the global Solar Tracker market

- Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Solar Tracker market

- Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

- The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

- Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

- Accelerates the decision-making process through the availability of the drivers and limitations



To summarize everything stated above, the report offers key insights into the Solar Tracker market to allow the reader to gain a complete understanding of the Global Solar Tracker Market through accurate estimations, a panoramic view of the market scenario, competitive landscape, factors influencing the growth of the market, driving factors, restraints, regulatory framework, growth prospects and opportunities, and factors propelling the market forward. The research study offers an in-depth view of the industry to offer a competitive edge to the reader and help them in formulating beneficial investment plans. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the market with facts relating to the past, present, and future of the Global Solar Tracker Market.



Global Solar Tracker Market: Table of Contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Solar Tracker Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Continued……….



