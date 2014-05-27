Solar Tracker (Single Axis and Dual Axis) Market for Solar PV, CPV, CSP Technology in Utility and Non Utility Applications Research Report 2012-2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- Solar trackers are utilized to move photovoltaic panels toward the sun to utilize more sunlight. They enable solar modules to remain in the best position to accumulate maximum energy from the sun. The application of tracking technology allows solar panels to follow the movement of the sun and increase electricity production as compared to a stationary array. Solar trackers are attached to solar panels to adjust their positioning against the daily passage of the sun throughout the year as the weather and seasons change.



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This research is designed to estimate, analyze, and forecast the market revenue of solar tracker across the MEA market. The research provides in-depth analysis of the market size of solar trackers, in terms of volume (annual installation capacity) and revenue. The report covers key applications, technology and product segments of the solar tracker market. It also provides detailed analysis, historical data and statistically refined forecast for the segments covered. In the MEA region, major three countries namely UAE, Saudi Arabia and Africa have been considered while estimating market data and size.



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The market size for solar tracker has been estimated on the basis of indicators in product segments. This report also discusses various applications and technology of solar trackers. The major applications considered under the solar tracker market cover the utility and non-utility. Whereas, key product segments analyzed in this report include single axis and dual axis solar trackers. The market is also analyzed based on technology including solar PV, CPV and CSP. Furthermore, the market is analyzed based on geography that constitutes countries such as UAE, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.



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Solar tracker prices are continuously decreasing and changing depending upon the technology, application, and product. There is slight reduction in per product profit margin; however, the overall profit margins are increasing as the demand for solar trackers is expected to continue increasing at a tremendous rate. The study presents a comprehensive assessment of the stakeholder strategies, winning imperatives for them by segmenting the MEA Solar Tracker market as below:



MEA Solar Tracker Market: Application Analysis

Utility

Non-utility

MEA Solar Tracker Market: Product Segment Analysis

Single Axis

Dual Axis

MEA Solar Tracker Market: Application Analysis

Solar PV

CPV

CSP

MEA Solar Tracker: Country Analysis

Middle East

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Africa

South Africa



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