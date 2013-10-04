Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Solar Trackers (Single Axis And Dual Axis) Market For Solar PV, CPV, CSP Technology In Utility And Non Utility Applications



Solar trackers are the devices used to orient photovoltaic panels toward the sun to harness more sunlight. They enable solar modules to remain in the best position to accumulate maximum energy from the sun. These trackers are installed in residential, commercial and utility scale solar projects. Solar tracker comprises of numerous components and parts including sun tracking algorithm, control unit, positioning system, drive mechanism system, sensing devices, wind guard, tubes, and rods.



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This research study analyzes the market size of solar trackers, both in terms of volume (annual installation capacity) and revenue. The solar tracker market has been segmented on the basis of technology, product, application, and geography, in order to provide a holistic picture of the market. Market data for all segments has been provided on a regional level for the period 2010 to 2020. A comprehensive competitive landscape of key companies has also been provided in this report.



Key technologies analyzed in the report include solar photovoltaic, concentrated photovoltaic (CPV) and concentrated solar power (CSP). Solar tracker product segments estimated in this study include single axis and dual axis solar trackers. Major applications analyzed in this report include utility and non-utility. Regional data has been provided for North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Spain, Italy, Germany and Greece), Asia Pacific (China, India and Japan), and Latin America (Brazil and Chile).



This report also includes Porter’s five forces model analysis, value chain analysis, and market attractiveness analysis by technology. Some of the key market participants that deal in solar trackers include Abengoa Solar, AllEarth Renewables, Array Technologies, DEGERenergie, Ecosun Ltd, Energia Ercam, Mecasolar, Titan Tracker, Mechatron, SmartTrak, and Soitec. The report provides an overview of these companies followed by their financial revenue, business strategies, and recent developments.



The research provides detailed analysis of companies dealing in solar trackers, trend analysis and demand forecast by geography. Various levels of market segmentation for which estimates and forecasts have been provided are as follows:



Solar Tracker Market: Technology Analysis

- Solar PV

- Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV)

- Concentrated Solar Power (CSP)

Solar Tracker Market: Product Analysis

- Single Axis

- Dual Axis

Solar Tracker Market: Application Analysis

- Utility

- Non Utility

Solar Tracker Market: Regional Analysis

- North America

- U.S.

- Canada

- Europe

- Spain

- Germany

- Greece

- Italy

- Asia Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- Latin America

- Brazil

- Chile



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Table of Content



Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report description

1.2 Market segmentation

1.3 Research scope

1.4 Research methodology



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Solar Trackers - Industry Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Value chain analysis

3.3 Market drivers

3.3.1 Growing Photovoltaic (PV) demand

3.3.2 Tracking systems boost the efficiency of solar cells

3.3.3 Government incentive schemes and Feed in Tariff’s (FIT)

3.4 Restraints

3.4.1 Capital intensive technology

3.5 Opportunities

3.5.1 High potential in the Asia Pacific solar PV market

3.6 Regulatory Framework

3.7 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.7.1 Bargaining power of Suppliers

3.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.7.3 Threat of Substitutes

3.7.4 Threat of New Entrants

3.7.5 Degree of Competition

3.8 Solar trackers: Market attractiveness analysis, by technology, 2012

3.9 Solar Trackers: Company Market Share Analysis, 2012



Chapter 4 Solar Tracker Market – Technology Analysis

4.1 Global Solar Tracker Market: Technology Overview

4.1.1 Global solar trackers market, annual installation share, by technology, 2010 and 2020

4.2 Solar Photovoltaic (Solar PV)

4.2.1 Global solar PV tracker annual installations, 2010– 2020 (MW)

4.3 Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV)

4.3.1 Global Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) trackers annual installations, 2010– 2020 (MW)

4.4 Concentrated Solar Power (CSP)

4.4.1 Global Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) trackers annual installation, 2010– 2020 (MW)



Chapter 5 Solar Tracker Market – Product Segment Analysis

5.1 Solar Tracker Market: Product Segment Overview

5.1.1 Global solar tracker market, annual installation share, by product, 2010 and 2020

5.2 Single Axis

5.2.1 Global single axis tracker market estimates and forecast, 2010– 2020 (MW)

5.3 Dual Axis

5.3.1 Global dual axis tracker market estimates and forecast, 2010– 2020 (MW)

5.4 Fixed Solar Systems

5.4.1 Global fixed solar systems market, annual installation share, by geography, 2010 and 2020

5.4.2 Global fixed solar systems market, annual installation share, by application, 2010 and 2020

5.4.3 North America

5.4.4 Europe

5.4.5 Asia Pacific

5.4.6 Latin America

5.4.7 Middle East and Africa (MEA)



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