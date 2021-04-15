Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2021 -- The global solar vehicle market size was USD 290.7 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2,899.7 Million in 2027 and register a robust double-digit CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady growth can be attributed to increasing awareness and concerns regarding environmental degradation due to impact of air pollution and depleting fossil fuel resources. In addition, initiatives focused on shifting away from non-renewable and more eco-friendly energy resources is another key factor driving market growth.



In March 2020, a three-year partnership was signed between Centrica and Volkswagen. The partnership is expected to deliver domestic charging points for new electric vehicle owners.

The monocrystalline segment accounted for largest revenue share among the solar panel type segments in 20 High efficiency of monocrystalline panels due to high purity of monocrystalline silicon is expected to continue to drive demand for monocrystalline solar panels in the production of solar vehicles.

The lithium-ion segment revenue is expected to expand at rapid CAGR of 39.5% during the forecast period. The high energy density, good high-temperature performance, excellent specific energy, and low self-discharge rate of lithium-ion batteries are properties driving revenue growth of the lithium-ion batteries segment.

The passenger cars segment accounted for a significantly high revenue share in the solar vehicle market in 2020. Increasing investment by OEMs in research and development for production of more cost-effective solar vehicles is a factor driving demand for solar-powered passenger cars.

Key players in the market include Sono Motors, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Mahindra & Mahindra, Nissan, General Motors, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Venturi Automobiles, and Hanergy Thin Film Power Group.



Solar Panel Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)

Polycrystalline

Monocrystalline



Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)

Lead Carbon

Lithium Ion

Lead Acid

Nickel Metal Hydride Batteries



Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger cars



Electric Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Solar Vehicle Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Solar Vehicle Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Stringent government regulation regarding greenhouse gas emissions

4.2.2.2. Increasing purchasing power of consumers in developing economies

4.2.2.3. Increase in demand for energy-efficient sources

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost of the advanced solar panels and batteries

4.2.3.2. Lower operational efficiency of the solar vehicles

4.2.3.3. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Solar Vehicle Market By Solar Panel Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Solar Panel Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Polycrystalline

5.1.2. Monocrystalline



Chapter 6. Solar Vehicle Market By Battery type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

6.1. Battery type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Lead Carbon

6.1.2. Lithium Ion

6.1.3. Lead Acid

6.1.4. Nickel Metal Hydride Batteries



CONTINUED..!!



