The global solar vehicle market size was USD 290.7 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2,899.7 Million in 2027 and register a robust double-digit CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady growth can be attributed to increasing awareness and concerns regarding environmental degradation due to impact of air pollution and depleting fossil fuel resources. In addition, initiatives focused on shifting away from non-renewable and more eco-friendly energy resources is another key factor driving market growth.
The study offers a panoramic view of the market along with an accurate growth forecast of the company on both the regional and global levels. It strives to offer accurate insights into the existing competitive landscape and the ever-growing competition in the industry. It also provides an idea about the strategic initiatives undertaken by the companies to fortify their footing in the market.
Leading Market Players Profiled in the Report Include:
Sono Motors, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Mahindra & Mahindra, Nissan, General Motors, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Venturi Automobiles, and Hanergy Thin Film Power Group.
The research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate. The global Solar Vehicle market report further segments the market based on product types offered by the market, applications, and key geographies of the market. The research study assesses the market in terms of market size, volume, revenue, and share.
Emergen Research has segmented the global solar vehicle market on the basis of solar panel, battery type, vehicle type, electric vehicle type, and region:
Solar Panel Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)
Polycrystalline
Monocrystalline
Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)
Lead Carbon
Lithium Ion
Lead Acid
Nickel Metal Hydride Batteries
Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)
Commercial Vehicles
Passenger cars
Electric Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)
Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
K.
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Objectives of the Global Solar Vehicle Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Solar Vehicle market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Solar Vehicle Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Solar Vehicle Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Stringent government regulation regarding greenhouse gas emissions
4.2.2.2. Increasing purchasing power of consumers in developing economies
4.2.2.3. Increase in demand for energy-efficient sources
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. High cost of the advanced solar panels and batteries
4.2.3.2. Lower operational efficiency of the solar vehicles
4.2.3.3. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Solar Vehicle Market By Solar Panel Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)
5.1. Solar Panel Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Polycrystalline
5.1.2. Monocrystalline
Chapter 6. Solar Vehicle Market By Battery type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
6.1. Battery type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Lead Carbon
6.1.2. Lithium Ion
6.1.3. Lead Acid
6.1.4. Nickel Metal Hydride Batteries
Chapter 7. Solar Vehicle Market By Vehicle type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
7.1. Vehicle type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
7.1.1. Commercial Vehicles
7.1.2. Passenger cars
CONTINUED..!!
