Solar Walk 2.0 As a New Way to Teach Astronomy

Alexandria, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2012 -- Vito Technology is happy to announce a new update of their award winning solar system model for iPhone and iPad. Highly praised by parents and teachers all over the world and featured in Apple's Back to School selection, Solar Walk now comes with new information, making it the most comprehensive interactive solar system model on the AppStore. Other additions include advanced graphical makeover, new interface tweaks and an interactive newbie guide to the most astonishing phenomena of the solar system.



Solar Walk 3D Solar System is famous for stunning graphical effects on the edge of hardware abilities. Recent partnerships between Vito Technology and ESA and ESO made significant contributions to content side of the app making it the ultimate teaching tool and source of knowledge for any curious inquirer. Each celestial object in the app comes with Information tab, that brings on screen all kinds of data about the object: size, mass, and orbital velocity, history of missions, and thickness of structural layers of planets and their atmospheres. Every object has a media library with amazing photographs. For those not into facts and figures, a newly added "Did you know" section will open the most interesting details.



To fully appreciate the beauty of celestial dance one must know their way around the solar system. Not anymore - Solar Walk now comes with a list of preset bookmarks, which serve as guided tours through the wonders of galactic phenomena. For instance, they will show you sunrise and sunset as seen from the International Space Station, Saturn and other planets, while you can manipulate and control the simulation upon your liking.



Other additions include interface tweaks and new objects: asteroids, comets, and dwarf planets. You would really have to see for yourself to appreciate the graphical advances, but here are few trick from the developers:



- spin any planet, you will feel inertia in its movement.

- In a planets info, tap Internal structure for amazing new animation

- two finger swipe on the object will move it away from the center of the screen opening a new angle for observation

- there's a new sharing button in the top left corner



Solar Walk App Highlights:



- 3D Mode - if you have 3D glasses, you are in for a treat

- 3D Model of the Milky Way Galaxy - you can zoom out and find out exactly how it looks and where we are in it

- High Resolution Planets - zoom and rotate all planets and satellites to see every crater on the Moon or clouds on Venus.. Tap (i) to read info about any object

- Satellites - detailed 3D models of the most interesting man-made satellites, with info, history, and images

- Time Machine - how else can you show the laws of nature if not in motion

- Educational Movies - 7 explanatory movies about the most fascinating natural phenomena such as the Solar eclipse, tides, Moon phases, season change, zodiac cycle and more with multilingual subtitles and voice-over in English.

- Search - points of interests of the Earth, the Moon, Mars, and Venus

- Big Screen - connect a second display to view the sky on a big screen

- No Internet connection required

Language Support:

- US English, Russian, Chinese Simple (HANS), German, Italian, Japanese, French, Spanish, Korean, Chinese Traditional



Device Requirements:

- iPhone, iPod touch, and iPad

- Requires iOS 4.3 or later

- 368 MB



Pricing and Availability:



Solar Walk 3D Solar System Model 2.0 for iPhone/iPad/iPod touch is on sale for $0.99, it’s regular price is $2.99 (USD). It is available worldwide through the iTunes App Store in the Education category. Review copies are available upon request.



Vito Technology : http://vitotechnology.com/

Solar Walk - 3D Solar System Model: http://vitotechnology.com/solar-walk.html

Purchase and Download: http://itunes.apple.com/app/solar-walk-3d-solar-system/id347546771

YouTube Video (Demo): http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ffia_3Sm-3I

Screenshots http://vitotechnology.com/media_solarwalk.html