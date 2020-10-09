Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2020 -- The report provides a detailed assessment of the 'Global Solar Water Pump Systems Market'. This includes enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmaps, value chains, ecosystem player profiles, and strategies included. The report also presents a SWOT analysis and forecast for Solar Water Pump Systems investments from 2020 to 2025.



"The Global Solar Water Pump Systems Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period."



Global Solar Water Pump Systems includes Market Analysis Report Top Companies: Advanced Power Inc., Bright Solar Ltd, C.R.I. Pumps Private Ltd., Kirloskar Brothers Ltd., KSB Ltd, BERNT LORENTZ GmbH, Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd., Tata Power Company Ltd. have their own company profiles, growth phases, and market development opportunities. This report provides the latest industry details related to industry events, import/export scenarios, and market share.



Global Solar Water Pump Systems Market Split by Product Type and Applications:



This report segments the global Solar Water Pump Systems Market on the basis of Types are:



Surface Pump

Submersible Pump

Others



On the basis of Application, the Global Solar Water Pump Systems Market is segmented into:



Agriculture

Drinking-Water Supply

Others



Key Market Trends:



Submersible pumps are located deep below the ground level and its suction head is beyond a depth of 10 meters, so it can lift water from a significantly deeper source. Government subsidies to farmers, as well as solar pump manufacturers, especially in emerging economies of Asia-Pacific, are expected to drive the solar water pump systems market in the forecast period.



In 2014, as part of this mission, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), India, outlined the Solar Pumping Programme for Irrigation and Drinking Water, which sought to promote the adoption of solar pumps over five years. Hence, due to such government support, the submersible pumps market in India is expected to provide ample opportunity for pump manufacturers in this area.



Irrigation is a major application area for solar pumps in India. This makes India a land of the huge market opportunity for solar submersible pumps. The Government of India had set ambitious targets for expanding the country's renewable energy generating capacity, and in 2010 launched the Jawaharlal Nehru National (JNN) Solar Mission.



Regional Analysis for Solar Water Pump Systems Market:



North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)



Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)



Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)



South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)



The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)



Important Features that are under Offering and Solar Water Pump Systems Market Highlights of the Reports:



– Detailed overview of the Solar Water Pump Systems Market



– Changes in industry market dynamics



– Detailed market segmentation by type, application, etc.



– Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of quantity and value



– Recent industry trends and developments



– Competition situation of Solar Water Pump Systems Market



– Key companies and product strategies



– Potential niche segment/region showing promising growth.



Finally, the Solar Water Pump Systems Market Report is the authoritative source for market research that can dramatically accelerate your business. The report shows economic conditions such as major locales, item values, profits, limits, generation, supply, requirements, market development rates, and numbers.



Research Methodology:



The Solar Water Pump Systems Market Report includes estimates of market value and volume. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the market size of the Solar Water Pump Systems Market and the size of various other sub-markets of the market as a whole.



The key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and market share has been determined through primary and secondary research. Percentage splits and breakdowns are all determined using secondary and validated primary sources.



Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.



How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:



All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



