Solar and Wind Power Website Offers Tips, Advice on Saving Money

Durham, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2011 -- Most people would like to save money on their electric bills. Depending on the part of the world and the climate or season, monthly fees for power and electricity can take a major bite out of any budget.



Power By Nature has received a lot of attention lately for its wide range of informative and educational articles on its website that have helped visitors to the site with saving money. The site was recently updated to make it even more user-friendly.



The website focuses primarily on ways that people can harness the power of Mother Nature and the wind and sun through things like solar panels, solar energy, wind turbines and more, to change the way they are obtaining their electricity for their homes.



Using these types of renewable energy are not only good for the budget, but good for the Earth as well. With more people looking for ways to “go green” at home and reduce the size of their carbon footprints, Power By Nature can be an invaluable resource.



“Power By Nature will be a source of information for making the most out of the sun and wind in the UK,” said company spokesperson Jon Paul McTavy, adding that the site can help visitors select which portable solar or wind charger device is best.



“The blog will be offering the latest news and reviews of anything solar/wind power or just anything that is kind to our environment,” McTavy explained. “We shall be running some long tests on how to reduce the energy we use in our home to help reduce our bills.”



Using the website is easy and user-friendly. Simply log on, and on the left there is a list of topics the site covers, including Green Cars, Solar Power, Solar Reviews and Wind Power. The most recent posts are also shown on the left side of the main page.



There is also a search feature that allows visitors to find articles about specific topics. For example, entering in “solar panel reviews” brings up several articles that include this term.



Power by Nature also includes a Directory that Mr. McTavy said is a list of UK solar and wind suppliers.



“You can see if there is any suppliers in your area and also read reviews/see ratings on the company as well as seeing the contact information for the company.”



For more information on Power by Nature, visit http://www.powerbynature.co.uk