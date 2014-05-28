SolarCity Corp (NASDAQ:SCTY) Long-Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term investors in shares of SolarCity Corp (NASDAQ:SCTY) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of was announced.



Investors who are current long term investors in SolarCity Corp (NASDAQ:SCTY) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in SolarCity Corp (NASDAQ:SCTY) stocks follows a lawsuit filed recently against SolarCity over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ:SCTY stocks concerns whether certain SolarCity officers and directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California the plaintiff alleges that SolarCity Corp and directors violated Federal Securities Laws pursuant to Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.



More specifically, the plaintiff claims that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that SolarCity Corp lacked adequate controls over financial reporting, that SolarCity Corp misclassified its reported expenses, that SolarCity Corp’s prior financial statements required restatement, and that as a result of the above, SolarCity Corp’s financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



On March 3, 2014, SolarCity Corp announced a delay in the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2013 and the expected restatement of its 2012 consolidated financial statements. On March 18, 2014, SolarCity Corp provided more information regarding its restatement. That same day, SolarCity Corp informed investors in a SEC filing that its prior financial statements for the annual periods ended December 31, 2010, 2011 and 2012 should no longer be relied upon, "as a result of (i) an error related to the presentation of non-cash stock based compensation costs in the consolidated statement of cash flows for the portion of such costs that were capitalized as part of the costs of solar energy systems leased and to be leased; and (ii) an error related to the classification of certain of the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries after the Company concluded that certain noncontrolling interests with redemption rights should be presented in temporary equity and not permanent equity as had previously been disclosed. These matters also impacted the 2013 interim and 2012 annual and interim consolidated financial statements referred to in our Form 8-K filed on March 3, 2014."



Shares of SolarCity Corp declined from over $88 per share in February to as low as $47.71 per share on May 7, 2013.



Those who purchased shares of SolarCity Corp (NASDAQ:SCTY) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com