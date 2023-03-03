SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2023 -- An investigation was announced for current long-term investors in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc..



Investors who are current long term investors in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: SEDG stocks follows a lawsuit filed against SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: SEDG stocks, concerns whether certain SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the designs of the power optimizers, inverters, and components thereof used to develop SolarEdge's products potentially originated with and were misappropriated from Ampt LLC ("Ampt"), that Ampt made claims against the Company for misappropriating Ampt's patented technology, that evidentiary support existed for the allegations that SolarEdge misappropriated certain patents relating to the design and development of the Company's power optimizers and inverters, that as a result, SolarEdge faced a threat of regulatory and/or court action, which could prohibit the import, marketing, and sale of its power optimizers and inverters, including solar energy systems that contain such products, that which in turn seriously threatened SolarEdge's ability to monetize on their solar energy systems that contain the power optimizers and inverters in the United States and generate revenue, and that certain revenues generated from the sale of power optimizers and inverters were potentially based on SolarEdge's unlawful activities, including the misappropriation of patented designs by Ampt. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



