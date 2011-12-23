Unique Quote Form Service Offers Low Prices on Solar Panels Installation at Solar Panels Prices

Chester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2011 -- Solar Panels Prices is experienced in all aspects of solar panels installation. From advice and costs to installation in the home, the company has a wealth of experience. Working with MCS accredited suppliers, the lowest and most competitive prices are offered to UK homeowners.



Installing a solar energy system in the home is becoming increasingly popular in the home as homeowners seek for reduced costs on the ever increasing energy bills for the home. Thanks to the Feed-In Tariff which was put in place in April 2010, customers can also raise money from the electricity generated through their solar panels through payments from energy suppliers.



Solar Panels Prices advises its customers that solar panels are easy to install in the home and require no planning permission before installation. For customers looking to reduce their carbon footprint and save money on energy bills, solar panels are perfect.



At Solar Panels Prices up to 75% off initial installation is offered through the unique three quote system which has been put in place. Customers need only fill in the quote form on the site and the team at Solar Panels Prices will do the rest.



A member of the team will scour the customer’s local area for MCS accredited installers and competitive prices whilst advising the customer on the best options for the home. To find out more about solar panels and the advantages they can have on the average household, simply visit the site.