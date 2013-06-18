Tulsa, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Yes, the sponsorship dasher boards are filling up fast at the Tulsa Convention Center. And the newest name on that board is 4GSoccer.COM



John Locher and Michael Butler, both of Tulsa, founded 4GSoccer.COM to be the marketing arm to help fund the Tulsa Revolution. “We’re proud to have our name and logo among the any other great companies in Tulsa that are supporting The Tulsa Revolution, youth soccer and the local community. It just makes sense for us,” says Butler, “Tulsa is such a huge soccer community and Tulsa is the number one city for Solavei, we couldn’t help but see it as a ‘win-win’”.



“MY SON PLAYS Both of my kids play soccer and I see the grassroots support for the Tulsa Revolution. Our existing Solavei customer base is very excited about coming out to the games and supporting the Tulsa Revolution,” said Locher.



Solavei 4GSoccer.com is offering Tulsa Revolution fans an opportunity to help the team and WHILE SAVING MONEY AT THE SAME TIME save money. Here’s how it works:



- For every fan who switches their phone to Solavei’s $49/month unlimited talk, text and data plan (with no contract and no credit check), the Tulsa Revolution will receive $6 per month.

- The first 60 fans who switch RECEIVE 2 tickets for home opener (switch 2 phones get 4 tickets for home opener game, etc…)



FOR THOSE FIRST 60 WHO SWITCH BEFORE OPENING GAME WEEK WILL RECEIVE

1) FRONT ROW SEATS OPENING GAME DAY

2) All Access Pass to ‘Open House’ 'Meet The Team Night' prior to first home game



- Will go into drawing to win A brand new iPhone5 to be given away at the halftime show of the 3rd home game.

- Fans who share this promotion can actually get free cell service, learn more at Solavei.com/TulsaRevolution

- The first 50 who switch by June 30th will receive $50 directly from Solavei



The link to use to switch is Solavei.com/TulsaRevolution (check coverage and see if your current phone is compatible, yes you can keep your current number)



Many sponsors are on board with The Tulsa Revolution and there’s only a small window of time before the sponsorships are completely filled. Current Sponsors: Soccer City, Jeans Print Shop, Crossfit, Avocare, Rusty Roberts Bail Bonds, Happy Feet, Jenks Martial Arts Academy, Midwest Wraps, Impact Clinic, Ultimate Performance Clinic, M3 New Media and now Solavei, just to name a few. To inquire about sponsorship, email Co-Owner Adam Mellor amellor@tulsarevolution.com



Many are already predicting that the Tulsa Revolution will be an economic boom to downtown Tulsa as families and soccer enthusiasts young and old fill the Convention Center. The Tulsa Revolution have already agreed to terms with the 8,900 seat Tulsa Convention Center.



About Solavei

Solavei is a social commerce company that is helping people save money and live smarter by reducing smart phone bills to $49 month and providing unlimited talk, text and data on the backbone of the Nation’s largest 4G carrier, T-mobile. Through a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) agreement with T-Mobile, Solavei has grown to 200,000 customers since September of 2012 and Tulsa is Solavei’s number one city.



Need more info? Email: info@4GSoccer.com



Follow the Tulsa Revolution:



TulsaRevolution.com

https://www.facebook.com/TulsaRevolution

https://twitter.com/tulsaprosoccer

http://www.youtube.com/tulsarevolution



John Locher

918-369-8727

Fax 918-512-4747