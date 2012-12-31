Solavei, Introduces Unlimited Talk Text and 4G Data, Blazingly Fast & Surprisingly Marked Down Tariff Plan

California City, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2012 -- People who are looking to get their prices slashed on voice, SMS and Data usage have been joining Solavei for a better and economical service.



“We have focused to bring a difference in people's lives by shifting billions of dollars from traditional mass-media advertising into greater advertising vehicle today — people. Solavei is the first company to create an economic linkage between mobile service, social commerce, and social networking technology. We give people the opportunity to earn income by using and promoting the services they are already consuming each and every day.” says Ryan Wuerch, CEO of Solavei.



Setting the new standards in the mobile network industry

http://bestcellcompany.com Solavei Introduces the First Social Commerce Network for Mobile Services Distribution people nationwide.



They understand the benefits of mutual success and seem to always put their customers first the way any good business does. Their easy to navigate website and availability of information more readily available. The best part is one can sign up for the plan directly on the website.



What is Solavei



As a social networking and commerce platform they enable users to connect, share, and capitalize on the power of social networks. The product(s) is affordable, no-contract, unlimited voice, text, and data services throughout the United States. It operates as an MVNO through a strategic partnership with T-Mobile USA. It is one the best cell phone company which also gives subscribers the opportunity to compare cell phone plans.



Their mission is to make commerce less expensive by empowering individuals to earn income on the products and services they enjoy and use every day. Solavei is excited to be bringing this innovative solution to everyone across the country. To find out more, visit – http://bestcellcompany.com/



For More Information



For more questions about this press release pleases contact Ryan Fletcher, Solavei at 630-670-0368 or email admin@bestcellcompany.com