Solavei Launches Inexpensive Unlimited Mobile and Social Marketing Services

Recent statistics show there are more than 300 million cell phones in use in the United States. When compared to other studies, this number amounts to about one cell phone for each member of the population; in addition, at least half of these cell phone owners use their mobile phone to go online. The average cost of unlimited talk, text and data mobile service plans ranges from $90 to $110 per month. In an effort to reduce these expenses for the general public, Solavei Team Unlimited has launched a monthly unlimited 4G Nationwide Data, Text and Talk service plan for $49. Solavei is also offering a free service plan to businesses using their social marketing services.



Kristie Van Gundy, spokesperson for Solavei Team Unlimited, confirmed, "Along with leading executives from some of the most respected companies in the United States, such as AT&T, T-Mobile, JP Morgan, Microsoft and others, Solavei has launched what many are calling a company that will change an industry. Solavei is the first Social Marketing and Commerce Company, doing what hasn't been done before. Launched nationally in September, 2012, momentum has been building as key executives, advisory board members, investors and Fortune 50 companies aligned with founder Ryan Wuerch's vision. Their prevailing sentiment is that they can’t believe this hasn't already been done, and they want to be involved. The company has already received financial commitment of over $20MM in funding at a valuation of over $120MM, which is greater than the second round of funding for both Google and Facebook."



Van Gundy continued, "As the newest and most innovative company to enter the market, Solavei is leveraging a revolutionary distribution model for its services called Social Marketing. Solavei will leverage the most trusted form of advertising in history, The Referral, and support it with best in class product and service experiences. By shifting the billions of dollars currently spent on mass advertising to Solavei’s members, social marketing has the opportunity to be the wave of the future."



About Solavei Team Unlimited

Based in Bellevue, Washington, Solavei has determined to blaze a path to amazing growth by doing what hasn't been done before. Solavei will provide unlimited 4G Nationwide Data, Text, and Talk for $49 or free through social marketing. Solavei will deliver a mobile service offering that will easily compete with all the major carriers by providing cutting edge mobile phones and a world-class service experience combined with an unmatched management team and partners. With Solavei mobile service, clients will be able to run their entire business through their mobile device. They encourage potential clients to visit their website for a Solavei review.