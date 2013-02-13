Solavei to Sell Blackberry Z10 Before Other Major Carriers - Available Now

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- T-Mobile USA MVNO Solavei is offering U.S. customers a chance to buy the BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) Z10 smartphone at least a month before any other U.S. customers. The catch, however, is that the device is unlocked and will cost $999.



The Z10 runs on BlackBerry's brand new BlackBerry 10 software, has a dual-core 1.5 GHz processor, and sports a 4.2-inch display with 1280 x 768 resolution, 8-megapixel camera capable of recording 1080p HD video, 2-megapixel front-facing camera and LTE.



Solavei said it will sell the device via its retail partner GSM Nation. T-Mobile itself has indicated it too will launch the device. You can find the device at Solavei Partner site www.EarnFreeService.com. T-Mobile didn't commit to a firm launch date or price, but said it's aiming for a March launch at around $200 with a two-year contract. The Z10 is now on sale in the United Kingdom and Canada, and BlackBerry is making the device available unlocked to carriers in the Middle East for around $700, according to AllThingsD.



About Solavei

