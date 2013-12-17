Sold Property Map Launches in the U.K.

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- Sold-Property-Map.co.uk has recently launched to help U.K. residents find their way around easier. The company works with Google Maps to provide data and information on land registries as well.



By simply entering their postcode into the website’s search bar, they can find the location of any postcode throughout the country. This is a wonderful tool for residents and visitors to use.



Those who use Sold Property Map.co.uk can view the map as usual or they can view the satellite version of the map. This is a very useful tool that is easy and convenient to use. Users can pan the map right, left, up or down. They can zoom in close to see specific information on the map, such as street names. This map also shows where all the major highways are throughout the U.K. Zooming out all the way allows users to see the entire map of the country all at once.



The company that launched this website is committed to helping people find what they need when it comes to sold properties throughout the country. This resource can be accessed by people all over the world for their convenience if they are planning a trip to the U.K. in the future and or planning to move there.



There are certain terms of use regarding this service as it is provided by Google Maps. Users must comply with the terms in order to be able to fully take advantage of this very helpful map of the U.K.



This map is used every day by people in the U.K. to very easily find all the places they are looking for.



To view the Sold Property Map users must go to its website: http://sold-property-map.co.uk/.