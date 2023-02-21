Solder Materials Market – Business Opportunities and Global Forecast to 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2023 -- The report "Solder Materials Market by Type (With Lead, Lead-Free), Product (Bar, Wire, Paste, Flux), Process (Wave/Reflow, Screen Printing, Robotic, Laser), End-Use Industry (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" The global solder materials market is projected to grow from USD 4.1 billion in 2022 to USD 4.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2027. The market growth is fueled by the technological development on printed wiring board and growth in electronics industry. Rising demand of consumer electronics is key growth driver in solder materials market.



The solder bar segment is projected to register largest share of the solder material market during forecast period.

Solder bar is the most used product for soldering. The most common alloy for electronic assembly soldering contains 63% tin and 37% lead and has a melting point of just 361°F. Other leaded alloys used for assembling electronic components include 60/40, Sn62/36/2Ag alloy containing 2% silver, and hightemperature solder 10/90 containing 90% lead. Solder bar melted into solder pots can be a faster, more automated method of soldering than hand-soldering with solder wire. Solder pots that have a pump creating a wave are called wave solder machines, solder fountains, or selective solder machines.



The led-free segment dominated the overall solder material market during the forecast period. .



Lead-free solder material is a replacement for conventional 60/40 and 63/37 Sn-Pb solder. Lead-free solder alloys have become popular and are largely adopted as an alternative to lead-based solder alloys in the soldering of electronic components and electronic packaging. In 2006, the Restriction of Hazardous Substances Directive (RoHS) was adopted by the European Union (EU), which led to the elimination of leadbased solder. Lead-free solders in commercial use contain tin, copper, silver, bismuth, indium, zinc, antimony, and traces of other metals. Most lead-free replacements for conventional 60/40 and 63/37 Sn- Pb solder have melting points from 50 to 200°C higher, though there are also solders with much lower melting points. Lead-free solder typically requires around 2% flux by mass for adequate wetting ability.



The market for screen printing is projected to register highest growth in the solder material market during the forecast period.

In the electronics industry, one of the most important aspects of the surface mount assembly process is the application of solder paste to the printed circuit board. The aim of this process is to accurately deposit the required amount onto each of the pads to be soldered. This is achieved by screen printing the solder paste through a stencil or foil. It can also be done by jet printing. The most common method of applying solder paste to a PCB using a stencil printer is squeegee blade printing. The squeegees are the tools used to apply the necessary force required to move the solder paste across the stencil and onto the PCB.



The consumer electronic segment accounted for the largest share of the overall solder material market during the forecast period.

Soldering is used in the electronics industry primarily on printed circuit boards (PCBs). Solder on a PCB is the connective metal alloy that acts as the electromechanical connection that connects the components to the substrate and brings electrical continuity to the circuit board. Lead-free solders are being increasingly used due to regulatory requirements as well as the health and environmental benefits of avoiding lead-based electronic components. They are almost exclusively used today in consumer electronics.



Rapid economic growth in China and India is expected to boost the Asia Pacific solder material market in the coming years..

Asia Pacific is the largest market for solder materials. High economic growth rate, growing manufacturing industries, cheap labor, and global shift of production capacity from the developed markets to the emerging markets in the region are the factors leading to the growth of the solder materials market in the region. The demand for high-quality products, rising population, and the growing end-use industries have led to a surge in demand for consumer electronics, which is driving the demand for solder materials in the region. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing consumer electronic market, which is driven by high economic growth and large investments by global companies. Its growing middle-class population plays an important role in driving various industries, which has led to industrialization in the region. An increase in the consumption of solder material in consumer electronics and automotive industries has been observed in the region.



A few of the key players in the solder material market are Lucas Milhaupt Inc.(US), Fusion Inc. (US), Henkel (Germany), Stannol Gmbh & CO. KG (Germany), Senju Metal Industries. Co. Ltd. (Japan), Element Solutions, Inc. (US), Indium Corporation (US), Tamura Corporation (Japan) and Koki Company Limited (Japan)among others.