Soldier Modernization Market Likely to Be Driven by the Digitalization of the Modern Battlefield – GlobalData Plc

The latest market publication titled Soldier Modernization – Thematic Research report provides an overview of the soldier modernization market, outlines advances in technology and key programs, and provides insight into current procurement and research trends. Soldier modernization has a significant impact on the defense industry due to the wide range of different technologies and capabilities being developed for the purpose of enhancing soldier systems. Increased digitization of the battlefield in the context of multi-domain operations has introduced numerous strategic benefits and burdens for modern infantry, thus entailing a comprehensive equipment overhaul for militaries worldwide.



The digitization of the modern battlefield over the last two decades is set to further accelerate due to the rising threat of peer-to-peer conflict, coupled with widespread reductions in active service personnel, thus making the digitization of soldier systems a primary concern for military strategists. Soldier modernization encompasses equipment from a range of different market segments with diverse applications in the field. As such, key players in this market possess a range of different technical specializations, including firearms, clothing & PPE, ISR systems, C4I systems, and power management solutions, among others.



Soldier Modernization Trends



The main trends shaping the soldier modernization theme over the next 12 to 24 months are shown below. We classify these trends into three categories:



Technology trends

- Modularity

- Artificial Intelligence (AI)

- Wearable devices and augmented reality (AR)

- Unmanned systems

- Internet of Things

- Collateral damage reduction



Macroeconomic trends

- Defense budgets

- COVID-19

- Common procurement and R&D cost-sharing

- Interoperability



Regulatory trends

- Common standards

- Defense industry consolidation

- Defense organizations coordination

- Dual-use technology and materials



Soldier Modernization Competitive Insights



Over the last four years, most acquisitions have involved companies involved in the light arms or clothing & personal protective equipment value chains. This trend would indicate that thought leaders within those respective value chains anticipate a shift in current military acquisition trends away from Soldier ISR and C4I Systems. Recent developments in materials manufacturing may have revealed new opportunities for lightweight and modular body armor.



Key M&A transactions in soldier modernization theme are: -



- In November 2020, BSA Company acquired Birmingham Small Arms, a group of businesses manufacturing military and sporting firearms, bicycles, cars, and buses, headquartered in UK.

- In February 2020, Ultra Defense targeted the acquisition of MAST Technology, a manufacturer and supplier of ammunition products headquartered in Missouri, the US.



Key Soldier Modernization Value Chain Segments



- Clothing & Personal Protective Equipment

- Firearms & Weapons Systems

- C4I Systems

- Soldier ISR

- Unmanned systems

- Energy Supply & Management Systems



Soldier Modernization Companies



GlobalData highlights publicly listed and private companies that are making their mark within the field of soldier modernization.

- AeroVironment

- Aimpoint

- Avon Protection

- BAE Systems

- Barrett

- Beretta

- Bren-Tronics

- Colt

- Crye Precision

- Elbit Systems

- FN Herstal

- FLIR Systems(Teledyne FLIR)

- General Dynamics –OTS

- Gentex

- Glock

- Heckler & Koch

- Israel Weapons Industries

- L3Harris Technologies

- Northrop Grumman

- Raytheon Technologies

- Thales

- Trijicon



