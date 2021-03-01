The increasing emphasis on battlefield technology upgrade and extensive rise in investment in the defense & foreign intelligence are the major factors influencing the market growth.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2021 -- In the latest report titled "Global Soldier System Market", published by Emergen Research, our expert team has performed meticulous research on the global Soldier System business space, carefully investigating the ongoing industry trends, estimated market growth, projected market size & share, key drivers and opportunities, restraints, challenges, product segmentation, cost structure, market volume, competitive terrain, product portfolios and specifications, and company profiles of the key market players.
The key factors influencing the market include increasing usage of battlefield intelligence, rising demand for cyber security in military & defense intelligence involving the data breaches from the confidential governing bodies, rising threats & tensions in asymmetric welfare, and growing investment in the defense bodies & foreign intelligence platforms, among others.
Leading Market Players Profiled in the Report Include:
The Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Rockwell Collins, Elbit Systems, Northrop Grumman, Thales Group, Leonardo S.p.A., Raytheon Company, and General Dynamics, among others.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Soldier System Market on the basis of Application, Platform, Component, Technology, and Region:
Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Personal Protection
Navigation & Imaging System
Communication & Networking System
Surveillance & Reconnaissance
Intelligence & Data Warfare
Combat Simulation, Training & Health Monitoring
Others
Platform Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Land
Airborne
Naval
Joint
Space
Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Hardware Devices
Software
Display Devices
Imaging Devices
Night Vision Devices
Tracking Devices
Wired Communication Devices
Wireless Communication Devices
Identification Friend or Foe (IFF)
Others
Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Artificial Intelligence
3D Printing
Internet of Things
Wearable Devices
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Europe
Russia
UK
Germany
France
BENELUX
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
North Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Israel
Rest of MEA
Objectives of the Global Soldier System Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Soldier System market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Soldier System Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Soldier System Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Growing emphasize on battlefield technology upgrade
4.2.2.2. Asymmetric welfare interpersonal relationships among countries
4.2.2.3. Huge growth in the IoT devices & information technology
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Regulatory hurdles & higher cost associated to it
4.2.3.2. Inefficient research methodologies
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Soldier System Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)
1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Personal Protection
5.1.2. Navigation & Imaging System
5.1.3. Communication & Networking System
5.1.4. Surveillance & Reconnaissance
5.1.5. Intelligence & Data Warfare
5.1.6. Combat Simulation, Training & Health Monitoring
5.1.7. Others
Chapter 6. Soldier System Market By Platform Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)
1. Platform Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Land
6.1.2. Airborne
6.1.3. Naval
6.1.4. Joint
6.1.5. Space
CONTINUED..!!
