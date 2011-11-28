Sole F63 Treadmill Reviewed on TreadmillReviewss.com Website

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2011 -- TreadmillReviews.com owner Elizabeth Kenn recently added a review for the Sole F63 treadmill to her site at (http://treadmillreviewss.com/sole-f63-treadmill-review). The Sole F63 treadmill review outlines notable features such as the 6.5 inch LCD screen that displays a runner’s progress, the horsepower of the motor, and the cushion flex deck. But according to Kenn, the handiest feature is the message board which both reviews a runner’s completed workout and guides users through the many options on the Sole F63.



“I’m very impressed with the Sole brand. On my top 5 treadmills list it dominates three positions,” said Kenn. “Not only is it a solidly built treadmill, I always recommend them if you live in an apartment or other close quarters with other people. Sole treadmills are all built with a zinc-coated balanced flywheel, which significantly decreases the amount of noise it makes when you’re working out.”



Kenn’s Sole F63 review claims that only the sound of the persons footsteps can be heard when they’re working out, not the treadmill itself. She mentions that the 15 percent incline is better than other similar models, and that the cushion flex deck lessens joint impact on knees, ankles and the hips. Though she also claims there are a few downfalls.



“The Sole F63 doesn’t have pace control nor does it have any heart rate programs. However to be fair, if you’re running on the street, you wouldn’t have access to this type of information anyway,” added Kenn. “Other than that, I think it’s a great treadmill for a great price.”



Besides the review, Kenn has also included links to sites that carry the Sole F63 for price comparison purposes. For a complete overview visit her site at (http://treadmillreviewss.com/sole-f63-treadmill-review).



About TreadmillReviewss.com

The Treadmill Reviews website features a combination of tips for choosing a treadmill, reviews and a list of top 5 treadmill recommendations. The site covers brands like Bowflex, Nautilus, Proform, Horizon Fitness, Weslo and several others. Visitors to the site can also compare prices treadmills from different vendors.