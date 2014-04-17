Sole Fitness SB700 Exercise Bike Named as the Best Spinning Bike Under $1000 by Exercise-Review-Site.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Anybody that has ever checked out the price of some of the top-of-the-range gym-standard spinning bikes will know that they can easily cost upwards of $1500, which is well beyond the means of many people.



However there are some really good spinning bikes available for a lot less than this, and one such bike is the Sole Fitness SB700 Exercise Bike, which has recently been named here as the best spinning bike under $1000 by Exercise-Review-Site.com.



This one is approximately half the price of some of the top-end models, but is said to be equally as impressive because it has a heavy duty 48 pound flywheel and has fully adjustable resistance levels so that people can vary the intensity of their workouts.



In addition, unlike many low and mid-priced spin bikes, the Sole Fitness SB700 also comes with an LCD display that indicates speed, time, distance, calories and RPM, and comes with its own water bottle holders. Plus it can also accommodate users of all shapes and sizes because the seat and handlebars are both fully adjustable.



Commenting on this particular spinning bike from Sole Fitness, a spokesman for Exercise-Review-Site.com said:



"This bike has everything that you really need from a spinning bike. It has multiple resistance levels, a built-in LCD display, a water bottle holder and an adjustable seat and handlebars, and can be used for spinning or for indoor road training."



"When you also consider that it offers a smooth, quiet workout and has a strong, heavy duty construction, it is easy to see why this bike is one of the most popular mid-priced exercise bikes currently on the market."



More information about this Sole Fitness SB700, as well as details of some of the other models that were named as some of the best spinning bikes in 2014, can be found at:



http://www.exercise-review-site.com/2014/04/best-spinning-bikes-in-2014.html



About Exercise-Review-Site.com

Exercise-Review-Site.com reviews all of the best new fitness equipment and accessories including exercise bikes, rowing machines and elliptical trainers, and regularly features some of the best and most effective workout videos.