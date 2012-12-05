Solec Technology Ltd Presents Premium Sun Tanning Products at Enormous Value

Bolton, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2012 -- Solec technology ltd has been in the beatification business for over 30 years. With the vast knowledge and technological expertise of their research team, they present premium sun tanning product-range to their esteemed clients at http://beach-brown.com. Their website offers the navigational convenience needed to select and order products with pictures and description of each product in incredible colors. The products are regularly tested by the quality control personnel to give the best possible output on the skin because of the delicate nature of the skin tissues. The active ingredient in the tan solutions and lotion is DHA and with persistent and untiring research, they were able to come out with products that stand very unique in the market today. Solec Technology’s marketing team takes pricing seriously as they ensure that their clientele have great value for their money. Consumers who order their trial package gets the refund of the trial pack off their next order as an incentive.



The company ensures a next day delivery of the products purchased by their clients anywhere in UK (with exception from Northern Ireland and some part of the Scotch which will take 2-3 days).



One of company’s core values is the believe that choice play a very important role in consumer buying behavior, that is why the beach brown spray tan solution they produce comes in two variants: The Beach brown Florida deep that creates a sultry dark tan and the Beach brown European golden that offers lighter tan on the skin.



Their branded Piggy spray gun and compressor is easy to use and affordable for a very smooth finishing that leaves the body glowing. Solec Technology limited range of sun beds and sun booths are designed for comfort as well as performance. Some of the corporation’s selling plans include the gift of the two beach -brown spray tan solutions as clearly stated in their website http://beach-brown.com



‘Convenience’ is the word for today as most people have tight schedule and can hardly spare the time to sun tan or visit the tanning salon. In other to fully embrace this special segment of customers that simply want to produce tan on their bodies; Solec present them with Beach brown self tan cream. This special formulation gives bronze tan after 3-4 hours of application on the body and leaves the skin beautifully tanned for 4-5 days and the tan can be deepened after 24 hours of the first application.



About Solec Technology Ltd

The beach brown spray tan booth comes in different ranges but most importantly have surface that is easy to clean, posses high level light. They also come with easy washable filters and low level high volume fan. This can also be delivered to desired location of their clients at earliest possible time. Clients that leaves within the range of thirty miles of the factory in Boston can have the booths delivered to them and installed free of charge.



Contact Information

Name: Tin Lay

Company: Solec Technology Ltd

Address: C2 First floor

Falcon Mill,

Handel Street

Bolton, UK

BL18BL

Email - 1337lay@googlemail.com

http://beach-brown.com