Solid Construction Completes Full Home Remodel at Greenville

Spartanburg, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- Solid Construction, the construction company offering remodeling and additions to homes, has recently completed their work on full home remodel of a building in Greenville, South Carolina. The company specializes in additions as well as custom projects. The company helps customers implement their plans and also involves in helping customers design plans as well. They function under the tagline ‘Quality, Integrity, Ingenuity’ and offer their quality solutions and craftsmanship for reasonable prices.



The company has claimed that the completed remodel in Greenville portrays the essence of capabilities of Solid Construction and that such a thorough remodel is rarely seen. Solid Construction states, “During the remodel, we stripped this house down to its very core, and even corrected that. Walls and floors were straightened and strengthened all throughout this house during the remodeling process.” The company succeeded in imparting a new look and feel to the home while staunchly sticking to budget and schedule. The photos of the remodeled house, before and after the remodeling are available on the website of the company.



Solid Construction substantiates that their workflow is unique in the sense that they keep the customers in the loop in order to obtain optimum results. The company specializes in home remodeling, bathroom remodeling, additions, pergolas and decks screened porches, sunrooms etc.



Stephen Childress, who’s Bungalow Style Storage Building was remodeled by the company, said, “Solid Construction did the job on time and on budget. They were courteous, professional and did a really nice job. They are definitely one of the best contractors I've ever worked with. I would recommend them to anyone. The project looked great and was very well done.”



The complete portfolio of services and the case studies of the projects undertaken by Solid Construction can be viewed at their official website www.solid-sc.com.



About Solid Construction

Solid Constriction is a construction company that deals in remodeling and additions work in Greenville, South Carolina. Renowned for their customer service, the company implements a range of home improvement ideas. With quality, integrity and ingenuity as their proclaimed work ethics, the solutions and craftsmanship of the company are made available to customers at very reasonable prices. They follow a stipulated workflow in which the customer is kept in the loop all the time to cater to his/her wishes and to ensure the quality of the work. Jonah Stauffer is the owner and president and Chris Greer is the vice president of Solid Construction.