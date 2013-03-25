Solid Construction's Home Remodeling Services Available

Spartanburg, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- People usually start thinking about ideas to improve their homes both interiors and exterior, after living in them for a long time. Only a few construction companies are capable of exceeding customer expectations by remodeling their homes. Solid Construction in Greenville, South Carolina is one such company that built a reputation by exceeding the expectations of their customers by reconstructing homes with utmost quality.



The services offered by the construction company include home remodel, bathroom remodel, screened porches, sunrooms, additions, pergolas and decks. They also accept custom projects from customers, reconstructing every nook and corner of the house according to the customers’ specifications. “We are committed to quality, craftsmanship, earning your trust, and formulating the right solution to enhance your home,” says the company, adding that they are innovative and creative in each of their projects.



Throughout a remodeling process, the company starts working from the core straightening and strengthening frames and floors. They add beams and columns to the structure for reinforcement as per customer demands, and even replace windows in such a way to impart an aesthetic appeal to the house from the outside. The company promises to keep on schedule and on budget after carefully planning the remodeling procedures.



Home improvement is a $300 billion industry in the US, and it’s not easy to get good home renovation experts that can keep the work on budget. This is what makes Solid Construction stand out from the rest as they offer affordable services without compromising quality and commitment. The company is licensed and fully insured. They have a website with information about the company and the people behind the idea. Case studies, including photos of each project the company has undertaken, is available in the website along with the list of services they offer. Customers can either view the gallery of photos of remodeled homes and other projects, or get the estimated expense for bringing their ideas to life from the website.



About Solid Construction

Based in Greenville, South Carolina, Solid Construction is owned by Jonah Stauffer, a mechanical engineering graduate from Penn State University. He is assisted by Chris Greer, the Vice President of the company and many other professionals experienced in home reconstruction and remodeling. Solid Construction can take on any and all reconstruction and remodeling projects, regardless of the difficulty while charging only a reasonable price.



