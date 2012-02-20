Recently published research from GBI Research, "Solid Organ Transplant Immunosuppressant Market to 2018 - Limited Availability of Donors Drives Improvements in Organ Procurement and Preservation Methods", is now available at Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2012 -- GBI Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, "Solid Organ Transplant Immunosuppressant Market to 2018 - Limited Availability of Donors Drives Improvements in Organ Procurement and Preservation Methods", which provides insight into the global solid organ transplant immunosuppressant drug market until 2018. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the following five transplant areas: heart, lung, pancreas, liver and kidney. It also details immunosuppressant drug markets in the following key regions: the US, the top five countries of Europe and Japan. The report also includes details about immunosuppressant drug R&D pipelines.
The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
GBI Research analysis shows that the global market for immunosuppressant drugs used in transplants is projected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% from 2004-2010. The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2010-2018, to reach a value of $5.6 billion in 2018. GBI Research analysis found the R&D pipeline for the immunosuppressant drug market to be moderate. The leading companies in this market, F. Hoffman La Roche, Novartis AG, Genzyme Corporation and Astellas Pharma Inc., are also analyzed in this report.
Scope
- Analysis of the five major solid organ immunosuppressant drugs market which include heart transplant, pancreas transplant, lung transplant, kidney transplant and liver transplant immunosuppressant drug market
- Data and analysis of the immunosuppressant drug market in the leading regions of the world: the US, the top five countries of Europe and Japan.
- Annualized market data for the immunosuppressant drug market from 2004-2010, with forecasts to 2018.
- Market data on the geographical landscape and therapeutic landscape, including market sizes, market shares, annual costs of therapy and target populations.
- Key drivers and restraints that have had a significant impact on the market.
- Pipeline analysis of the immunosuppressant drug market for the five types of transplant.
- Competitive landscape of the global immunosuppressant drug market including benchmarking of top companies. The key companies studied in this report are: F. Hoffman La Roche, Novartis AG, Genzyme Corporation and Astellas Pharma Inc.
- The report will aid business development and help marketing executives strategize product launches, and
- Build effective strategies to launch pipeline products by identifying potential geographies.
- Develop key strategic initiatives by studying the key strategies of top competitors.
- Develop market entry and market expansion strategies by identifying geographic markets poised for strong growth.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: F. Hoffman La Roche, Novartis AG, Genzyme Corporation, Astellas Pharma Inc.
