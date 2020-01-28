San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2020 -- The demand for better energy solutions to meet the ongoing energy crisis is expected to propel the growth of global solid oxide fuel cell market from 2019 to 2029. The growth of the market is attributed to the adoption of technologies to reduce the pollution and growing demand for clean and pure energy. Moreover, the global solid oxide fuel cell market is also expected to witness growth as a result of growing demand for propulsion system that can move and navigate a vehicle while keeping the rate of pollution as minimum as possible. In addition, the growing industrialization is also motivating industries to up their game and produce more effective products. To achieve this the players are in pursuit of power system that can bare the load of such heavy machinery keeping the operation cost to as low as possible. This is also a crucial factor that boost the growth of global solid oxide fuel cell market from 2019 to 2029.



Demand for Self-Generating Power Drives the Growth



Growing industrialization has flooded the industries with machineries. These heavy machineries require a huge amount of power to operate optimally and generate desired result. This has stimulated the players to look for a power source that can self-generate the electricity and make these machines work effortlessly. This has resulted in the development and application of solid oxide fuel cells. These cells work at high temperature between 800 degrees to 1000 degrees, and can use this heat to generate electricity that can be used by the industries. As per some studies, the solid oxide fuel cell can improve the efficiency of the machine by at least 60%. This benefit and growing demand for self-generating power are the major drivers for the growth of global solid oxide fuel cell market from 2019 to 2029.



Future Propulsion Fuel for Vehicles



Looking at constantly fuel reserves the automotive manufacturers are trying their hand on various source of energy that can effectively drive their vehicles. Till date electricity from the conventional lines gas been the prime source of power for electric vehicles. However, prototypes of portable solid oxide fuel cells have successfully demonstrated their potential. These developments have showed how the efficiency of the vehicle including its performance improves when it is propelled by solid oxide fuel cells. This benefits has opened the door for solid oxide fuel cells manufacturers target automotive industry as their potential clients. This as a result is expected to boost the growth of global solid oxide fuel cell market from 2019 to 2029.



Sustainability? A tough Challenge to Overcome



At present, the opportunities and advantages are quite high in global solid oxide fuel cell market. This has stimulated several new players to enter the market. However, the road to sustainability in the global solid oxide fuel cell market is quite difficult for the new players. This is because the market is highly competitive and fragmented. The dynamics of the market is dominated by several prominent players. These players are the trend setters of the market, and majorly control the pace and development of global solid oxide fuel cell market.



To avoid this, the new payers are implementing strategies like collaborations and partnerships, which allow them accumulate essential resources which can further support their sustainability.



However, the veterans of the global solid oxide fuel cell market are also adopting certain strategies so as to stay ahead of their competitors. This strategy equip the players with new production units, facilities and distribution network. Moreover, these strategies also help the players to gain a competitive edge over their rivals and strengthen their stronghold over the global solid oxide fuel cell market from 2019 to 2029.



North America Leads the Regional Segmentation



On the basis of geography, the global solid oxide fuel cell market is dominated by North America during the tenure of 2019 to 2029. The dominance of the region is the result of growth of industrialization in the U.S. along with increasing investments in research and development to produce effective green and clean energy source.



