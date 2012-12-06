Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFC) Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2012 -- Worldwide market for solid oxide fuel cells (SOFC) is forecasted to reach $530 million at the compounded annual growth rate of 6.9% from 2011 to 2016. This growth in solid oxide fuel cells industry is expected as a result of its better efficiency and cost effective nature. These types of fuel cells are mainly used in stationary, mobile, and portable applications. Development in technology is also helping in growth of this industry.



Solid oxide fuel cells play vital part in securing energy security for the country, improving environment, reducing urban pollution, and creating jobs in manufacturing industry. This technology also provides cost effective and performance driven solution over other competitor fuel cell technologies, batteries, internal combustion engines, and coal or oil fired head engines.



Read more: Solid Oxide Fuel Cells Market



Fuel cells are used in variety of applications for auxiliary power, mobile power, central or distributed power, and portable product power. These cells are among the first most energy efficient and cost effective cell types. Although high operating temperature limits the range of applications, these cells are used in numerous communication applications. Improvements in fuel cell technology have made it possible for these cells to be used in number of applications; however, such improvement is revealing even more challenges to be met.



Market Segmentation



- Planar Solid Oxide Fuel Cell

- Thin Film Solid Oxide Fuel Cell

- Tubular Solid Oxide Fuel Cell



Based on Applications



- Generators, Remote Power, And Auxiliary Power

- Generators And Portable Power Plants

- Recreational Vehicle Power

- Anti-Idling APUs

- Aircraft APUs

- Marine Vessel APUs

- Portable Products

- Military

- Exotic



This research report analyzes this market based on its market segments and major geographies. This report provides comprehensive analysis of current market trends, market growth drivers, factors limiting market growth, market structure, and market projections for upcoming years. Report also provides analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model, and complete company profiles of top industry players. It includes review of micro and macro factors significant with respect to existing market players and new entrants with value chain analysis.



Major geographies analyzed under this research report include North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World.



Browse More Market Reports On Energy Market



Coal Fired Power Generation Market



Unconventional Natural Gas Extraction Market



Liquefied Petroleum Gas Market



Liquefied Natural Gas Market



Major Players



Some of the key players dominating this market are Adaptive Materials Inc., Advanced Materials Technologies, Altair Nanotechnologies Inc., The Babcock & Wilcox Co., Chevron Technology, Cummins Power Generation Inc., Edison Electric Institute, Hosokawa Powder Technology, Kansai Electric Power Co. Inc., Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., Rolls-Royce Fuel Cell Systems Ltd, Siemens Power Generation Inc., Tokyo Gas Co. Ltd., Watt Fuel Cell Corp., and others.



Reasons for Buying this Report



- This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

- It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

- It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate

- It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

- It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

- It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

- It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

- It provides distinctive graphics and exemplified SWOT analysis of major market segments



Inquire before Buying OR Buy your copy of this report @: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/solid-oxide-fuel-cells-market.html



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. We are privileged with highly experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



For More Information Visit us On: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com



Contact Us:

Sheela AK

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com