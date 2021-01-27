New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2021 -- SSD controller's architectural configuration is optimized for delivering high read and write performance for sequential and random data requests. Solid-state drive replaces the conventional hard disk by utilizing considerably faster flash-based memory. SSDs aid in speeding up computers due to their fast throughputs and reduced read-access times.



Market Drivers



The major factor stimulating demand for SSDs is the increasing penetration of advanced cloud platforms. For executing big data, solid-state drives are highly preferred. Such demand is contributing significantly to the overall industry's growth. However, the smaller life span and high cost of several electronic products are obstructing the product's growth. In extreme environments, like low air pressure and high humidity atmosphere, the SSD's mechanic-free structure has made the drive more trustworthy than other HDDs. Soaring demand for distinct entertainment systems in the field of automotive and next-generation high-level connected cars are predicted to further propel the market's demand. SSD facilitates a broad array of technologies, including 3D mapping, modern augmented reality (AR) in various navigation systems, entertainment systems, intuitive driver-assist technology, and recorders of data events.



Some of the key market players are Samsung, Intel, Western Digital, Micron, Toshiba, Kingston, Lite-On, Seagate, SK Hynix, Microsemi, Viking, Adata, Bitmicro Networks, Mushkin, NetApp, Lexar Media, Crossbar, G.Skill, Violin Memory, Corsair Components, among others.



Regional Analysis



Among several regions, North America accounted for the largest industry share due to the high adoption rate of the latest technologies, rising focus on innovation, and the existence of renowned market players. The increasing volume of existing data is further augmenting the need for SSD storage devices. Furthermore, the rapid growth of 5G technology in the nations like Canada, the U.S. is positively impacting the regional market's expansion.



Segments Covered in the report:



This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2027. For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Solid-State Drive market by Interface, form factor, technology, storage, end-user, and region:



Interface Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2027)



· SATA (Serial ATA)



· SAS (Statistical Analysis System)



· PCIe (Peripheral Component Interconnect Express)



Form Factor Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2027)



· 2 1.8"/2.5"



· 3 3.5"



· 4 M.2



· 5 U.2 (SFF 8639)



· 6 FHHL and HHHL



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2027)



· 2 SLC



· 3 MLC Planar



· 4 MLC 3D



· 5 TLC Planar



· 6 TLC 3D



Storage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2027)



· Under 500 GB



· 2 500 GB–1 TB



· 3 1 TB – 2 TB



· 4 Above 2 TB



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2027)



· Enterprise



o Server Attached



o Storage Attached



· Client



o Desktop PC



o Notebook



o Tablet



· Industrial



· Automotive



Regional Analysis of the Solid-State Drive (SSD) Market:



The global Solid-State Drive (SSD) market is categorized into several leading geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report emphasizes the demands and trends for the market, more essentially, in the global market that is spread across the major regions of the world. Under this section of the report, the global Solid-State Drive (SSD) market presence across the major regions in terms of the global market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, and distribution channels has been analyzed.



