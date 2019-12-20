Solid State Drives Market and Its Key Opportunities and Challenges

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2019 -- The overall solid state drives market was valued at USD 17.43 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 60.22 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 14.68% during 2017–2023 as per a report by MarketsandMarkets.



How is the adoption of SSDs in tablets and notebooks creating opportunities in the solid state drive market?



The main usage of SSDs is in computers; however, hard drives have been dominating in this competitive market. So, the manufacturers of SSDs see mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets as a potential opportunity. Because of compact design and high density, there is an increasing demand for solid state drives in mobile devices.



The growing popularity of tablets, smartphones, and notebooks, which are sleek and light in weight, is expected to boost the demand for SSDs. The benefits of SSDs such as low power consumption, fast read/write performance, and durability help meet users' demands pertaining to mobile devices.



In addition, a key attribute needed to boost the adoption of SSDs in notebooks is the "Instant On" capability that consumers expect in notebooks. The 'Instant On" mode automatically stores all the data that is in the job status to the SSDs and puts systems into a hibernate mode. These features cannot easily be addressed by HDDs alone. Thus, in the future, most ultra-thin notebooks would utilize SSDs to improve performance.



Why design complexity remains a major challenge in the solid state drive market?



Challenges pertaining to SSD design are associated with different parameters such as performance, reliability, endurance, security, and flexibility. To get the desired performance, the host interface and the flash interface require a careful coordination, which sometimes needs the use of parallelism for multiple die programming. Managing temperature is another critical criterion while regulating performance and write speed. Also, the controllers needed to be designed according to the different characteristics of flash memories, which are used to manufacture SSDs. Every flash memory differs regarding page/block size, spare area, response time, and other factors.



With the increasing adoption of SSDs, security is becoming a major concern. Ideally, hardware-based encryption is preferred over software-based encryption as software encryption is more vulnerable to crashes. At the same time, the improper designing of hardware-based encryption may hinder the overall performance. Advanced SSD controllers coordinate with various encryption standards such as ATA, TCG's Opal/Enterprise, IEEE 1667, and others to improve the design. Therefore, overcoming design problems of SSDs is a challenge for the solid state drive market.



