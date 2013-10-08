New Telecom and Computing research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- The increasing demand for energy-saving and environment-friendly lighting technology is driving the growth of the global solid state and other energy efficient lighting systems market. The development of technologies such as optoelectronics has revolutionized the lighting market. Environmental concerns are driving the low-power-consuming lighting systems, and therefore most of the recent developments in the lighting market aim at providing more energy-efficient products that give higher light output at less power consumption.
The market is segmented in three categories namely: LED, OLED and PLED. The report also provide detail analysis on types of material used at different levels such as LED at Die level, Package level, Module level and Luminaries level. The different applications of solid state lighting are elaborated that includes: general lighting, back lighting, automotive lighting and medical lighting. Report also describes the deployment of Solid State Lighting technologies at different verticals which include automotive &transportation industry, residential & offices, consumer electronics, and industrial sector.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Complimentary technologies market that aid lighting industry such as eco-friendly and non eco-friendly technologies are provided in the report. Value chain analysis, product lifecycle and cost benefit analysis are briefly explained in the report. The report deals with detailed analysis of geographical segmentation into North America, Europe, APAC and ROW.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Telecom and Computing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices (Discretes & ICs) Market, Global Forecast & Analysis (2012 - 2022)
- Global Smart Lighting Market (2013 - 2018)
- Permanent Magnet Market, By Types (NdFeB, Ferrite, SmCo, Alnico), End User Industry (Consumer Electronics, General Industrial, Automotive, Medical Technology, Environment & Energy, Aerospace & Defense, Others) & Geography - Trends & Forecast To 2018
- Laser Technology Market by Types (Fiber Laser, CO2 Laser, Solid-state Laser, Excimer Laser, Dye Laser, Diode Laser) & Applications - Global Forecast and Analysis (2012 - 2017)
- Global Nanoelectromechanical Systems (NEMS) Market (2012 - 2022) by Applications (STM/AFM, Medical, Gas/Flow Sensor, RF), Products (Switches, Cantilevers), Components (Nanotubes, Nanowires, Nanofilms), Materials (Graphene, ZnO, SiC, GaN, Si
- Machine Vision Systems & Components Market- By Technology (PC & Smart Camera), Application - Global Analysis & Forecast (2013-2018)
- Wearable Electronics Market and Technology Analysis (2013 - 2018): By Components (Sensors, Battery, Display, Networking); Applications (Consumer, Healthcare, Enterprise); Products (Smart -Textiles, Glasses, Watches);e-Materials & Geography
- Global Capacitive Sensors Market (2013 - 2018) By Sensing Applications (Touch, Motion, Pressure, Proximity), Devices (Touchpad, Buttons, Slider, Screens), and Verticals (Factory Automation, Medical, Consumer Electronics, Automotive)
- Global Image Sensor Market (2013 - 2018) By Technology (CCD, CMOS, Contact IS, Infrared, X-ray, FSI, BSI); Applications (Healthcare, Surveillance, Automobile, Consumer, Defense, Industrial); Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW)
- Crystal Oscillator Market - Global Forecast & Analysis - Segmentation by General Circuitry, By Applications, By Technology, By Mounting Scheme & Geography (2013-2018)