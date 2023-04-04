Solid State Radar Market Size, Trends & Growth Drivers (2021-2026)

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2023 -- Global solid state radar market report share is projected to reach USD 2.0 billion by 2026; at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.



The key factors fueling the growth of the market include advancements in solid state radar technologies, development of phased-array solid state radar, and increased demand for advanced weather monitoring radar. Additionally, the growing investments across the defense sector in the APAC is expected to create an opportunity for the market.



The major players in the solid state radar market are Lockheed Martins (US), Raytheon Technologies (US), Honeywell (US), Thales Group (France), Leonardo (Italy), Elbit Systems (Israel), Garmin (US), Indra (Spain), Wartsila (Finland), and Teledyne Flir (US), Furuno (Japan), Terma (Denmark), Aselsan (Turkey), Tokyo Keiki (Japan), Simrad (Norway), EWR Radar Systems (US), Blighter Surveillance Systems (UK), GEM Elettronica (Italy), Gamic, Hensoldt (Germany), Reutak Radar Systems (South Africa), Japan Radio (Japan), Easat (UK), Lowrance (US), ICS Technologies (Italy).



Opportunity: The rise in adoption of unmanned aerial vehicles



Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) are primarily used in the military domain. They can also be used in the civilian domain as remote sensing tools. Various countries, such as China, Russia, and Israel are developing UAVs for intelligence gathering, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions. New generation UAVs are being used for various combat missions, including attacks on hostile ground targets. Combat UAVs, such as the Predator and the Heron, have been developed by the US and Israel, respectively. These UAVs use various synthetic aperture radars for airborne mapping. The increasing adoption of lightweight combat UAVs equipped with solid state radars is expected to create an opportunity for the solid state radars market.



Challenge: Susceptibility to new jamming techniques



Radar jamming involves the deliberate emission of radio frequency signals that interfere with the operations of a radar. Jamming can be done with the help of two main techniques, namely, noise technique and repeater technique. Solid state radars are susceptible to a jamming technique depending on their range, size, and nature. New electronic radar jamming techniques use interfering signals to block the receiver with highly concentrated energy signals, thereby effectively blocking the signal from reaching the airborne radar and stopping it from functioning effectively. The susceptibility of solid state radars to novel jamming techniques may challenge the growth of the market in the near future.



The 3D segment to hold the largest size of solid state radar market by 2026



The 3D solid state radars are used in applications, such as surveillance, navigation, and weather monitoring. These 3D radars can provide high target location accuracy along and fully automatic operation modes, which has resulted in an increased demand for these radars in the military.



The non-commercial to account for the largest size of the solid state radar market in 2021.



The solid state radars are used by police forces, border security forces, coastal & maritime patrol officers, and search & rescue operatives. These radars are also used to detect targets and determine their position, course, and speed over a long-range. Solid state radars facilitate intelligence gathering, surveillance, and reconnaissance. Thus, all these factors are expected to drive the growth of solid state radar market for this segment.



North America in solid state radar market is projected to be the largest market from 2021 to 2026



The increased adoption of solid state radars in the navigation, border security, surveillance, and traffic management applications is the major reason for the growing demand for radars in the commercial as well as non-commercial industries. The demand for solid state radars is expected to increase with the growing investments across the defense sector in the region.