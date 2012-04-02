Solid Surface Artisan Company Great Canadian Concepts Launches BeyondGranite.com Website

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2012 -- Great Canadian Concepts is pleased to announce the launch of their new online home BeyondGranite.com. The Ontario company provides stylish custom solid surface bathroom and kitchen design countertops as well as solid surface designs for businesses, healthcare and restaurant settings.



Beauty, versatility, non-porous durability, affordability and easy maintenance are just a few of the qualities that make Corian® solid surfaces superior to almost any natural stone or other product. Today’s residential, commercial, healthcare and dining environments have moved beyond granite and find the beauty and functionality along with infinite ways to shape and mold solid surfaces as the key to limitless creativity.



For craftsmen and Great Canadian Concepts owner Dean Marchant, a family tradition of craftsmanship in carpentry soon gave way to his true calling as a fine artisan with solid surfaces. As word has spread among the finest designers and builders throughout the Durham region, Marchant is now poised to bring his craftsmanship directly to clients via the new website BeyondGranite.com. “The website is a convenient way to show potential clients the limitless beauty and design possibilities of solid surfaces via some of our custom bathroom and kitchen renovation designs,” said Marchant.



Kitchen remodeling with solid surface integration can enable spectacular countertops and integrated sinks while its versatility can create matching accessories such as cutting boards, rolling pins, cabinet doors, desktops and tabletops. Opening up the possibilities to imagination is what Marchant calls “thinking outside of the rocks,” which is a clever way to help clients understand that solid surface design is only limited by their imagination. “Solid surface looks and feels like natural stone, but I can work it just like it were a fine wood and make almost any shape and length with exactly the same tools,” said Marchant.



With over a hundred colors to choose from, solid surfaces are non-porous, making them stain resistant and very hygienic. The eco-friendly product is nontoxic with some forms made from recycled content. Customers can now browse their online gallery to see just a few of the exciting possibilities including a broad spectrum of Corian countertops and beautiful vanities. For more information, please visit http://www.beyondgranite.com



About BeyondGranite.com

The website is the online home for Great Canadian Concepts, an Ontario company providing stylish solid surface design and installation for homes and businesses. The artisan studio is founded and run by craftsman and solid surface artisan Dean Marchant. The website presents a gallery of fine work to showcase the unlimited possibilities and beauty of solid surfaces.