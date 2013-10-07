Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Solid Tumors Market in Asia Pacific to 2019 - New Drug Approvals and Anticipated Product Launches to Trigger a Shift in Treatment Paradigm to Targeted Therapies market report to its offering

Solid Tumors Market in Asia Pacific to 2019 - New Drug Approvals and Anticipated Product Launches to Trigger a Shift in Treatment Paradigm to Targeted Therapies



Summary



The leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, Solid Tumors Market in Asia Pacific to 2019 - New Drug Approvals and Anticipated Product Launches to Trigger a Shift in Treatment Paradigm to Targeted Therapies, which provides in-depth analysis of four key therapeutic indications within the Asia-Pacific (APAC) solid tumors market bladder cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer and prostate cancer covering the four countries of Australia, China, India and Japan. The report provides an estimation of market size for 2012, along with market forecast until 2019. It also covers disease epidemiology, treatment algorithms, treatment patterns, in-depth analysis of the pipeline, and deal analysis for these four solid tumor types.



The value of the solid tumors market in the APAC region amounted to an estimated $1 billion in 2012 and is expected to register a modest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.3% to reach $2.3 billion in 2019. The key drivers for growth in this market include: new product approvals in ovarian, pancreatic and prostate cancers; expected launches from the promising ovarian and prostate cancer pipelines; and increased market penetration due to the anticipated implementation of social insurance in China. Conversely, the growth of the market in this region could face some restricting influences, including: the recent implementation of a price ceiling on essential drugs in India; anticipated pricing restrictions in China; low access and penetration; and price erosion due to generic competition.



Scope



The report analyzes treatment usage patterns, market characterization, pipeline analysis and key licensing and co-development deals in the bladder cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer and prostate cancer in the four APAC markets of Australia, China, India and Japan. The report includes -

- Disease overview, as well as treatment algorithms and treatment usage patterns

- Market size and forecast for the APAC solid tumors market from 2012 to 2019

- Major marketed products in the APAC region for all four solid tumor types covered

- In-depth pipeline analysis for all four solid tumor types

- Key drivers and restraints that have had and are expected to have a significant impact upon the market

- Key licensing and co-development agreements in the solid tumors market



Reasons to buy



The report will enhance your decision-making capability by allowing you to -

- Align your product portfolio to the markets with high growth potential

- Develop market entry and expansion strategies by identifying the potential regions and therapeutic segments poised for strong growth

- Devise a more effectively tailored country strategy through the understanding of key drivers and barriers in the solid tumors market

- Develop key strategic initiatives based upon an understanding of key focus areas and leading companies

- Accelerate and strengthen your market position by identifying key companies for mergers, acquisitions and strategic partnerships



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/143478/solid-tumors-market-in-asia-pacific-to-2019-new-drug-approvals-and-anticipated-product-launches-to-trigger-a-shift-in-treatment-paradigm-to-targeted-therapies.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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