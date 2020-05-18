Solid Waste Management Market 2020 Share, Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2026

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2020 -- The report mainly studies the size, recent trends and development status of the Solid Waste Management market, as well as investment opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, and opportunities), supply chain and competitive landscape. Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, making it more widely used in downstream applications. Moreover, Porter's Five Forces Analysis (potential entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers, industry competitors) provides crucial information for knowing the Solid Waste Management market.



Also, The Report Solid Waste Management Market provides Key Benefits, Key Market Segments, Secondary and Primary Research, Analyst Tools and Models to 2025. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.



According to study, the global Solid Waste Management market is estimated to be valued at XX Million US$ in 2019 and is projected to reach XX Million US$ by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The report on Solid Waste Management market provides qualitative as well as quantitative analysis in terms of market dynamics, competition scenarios, opportunity analysis, market growth, industrial chain, etc. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Solid Waste Management.



Key players in global Solid Waste Management market include:

Biffa Group

Green Conversion Systems

Amec Foster Wheeler

Xcel Energy

Recology

Hitachi Zosen

Covanta Holding Corporation

Keppel Seghers

Plasco Conversion Technologies

Wheelabrator Technologies



Market segmentation, by product types:

Municipal Solid Waste

Industrial Solid Waste



Market segmentation, by applications:

Collection Services

Landfills

Recycling

Waste to Energy Incineration

Composting and Anaerobic Digestion

Others



Market segmentation, by regions:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru)



Note: Our report does take into account the impact of coronavirus pandemic and dedicates qualitative as well as quantitative sections of information within the report that emphasizes the impact of COVID-19. As this pandemic is ongoing and leading to dynamic shifts in stocks and businesses worldwide, we take into account the current condition and forecast the market data taking into consideration the micro and macroeconomic factors that will be affected by the pandemic.



