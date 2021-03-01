Solid Waste Management Market Competitive Landscape, Research Methodology, Business Opportunities, Statistics and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2021 -- Solid Waste Management Market will be worth USD 1,193.88 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the strict government regulations regarding solid waste disposal.



The increasing population growth and the rising amount of waste generated every year are expected to drive the growth of solid waste management solutions. Favorable regulatory policies regarding the proper solid waste disposal, such as carbon tax or direct subsidies, or landfill taxes, is most likely to fuel the demand for solid waste management solutions. Rapid urbanization and industrialization in emerging economies are key factors contributing to the increasing adoption of solid waste management solutions.



Key participants include Covanta Holding Corporation, Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Clean Harbors, Inc, Recology, Cleanaway, Wheelabrator Technologies, Waste Management, Inc., Veolia Environment SA (Veolia), SUEZ, and Advanced Disposal Services, among others.



Emergen Research has segmented the global Solid Waste Management Market on the basis of Waste, Treatment, Material, and region:



Waste Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Industrial Solid Waste

Municipal Solid Waste



Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Collection

Processing (Recycling, and Anaerobic Digestion)

Disposal (Landfill & Open Dump and Incineration)



Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Plastics

Metals

Paper & Paperboard

Glass

Food

Others



Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:



North America(the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe(the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)



Key Objectives of the Global Solid Waste Management Market Report:



An all-inclusive analysis and forecast estimation of the market have been included in this report.

The report offers valuable insights into the major drivers, limitations, opportunities, and challenges faced by the global Solid Waste Management market and its leading players.

The report sheds light on the prominent market contenders, as well as their business strategies and long-term expansion plans.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Solid Waste Management Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Solid Waste Management Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing industrialization in emerging economies



4.2.2.2. Rising awareness among public and government agencies regarding waste-to-energy solutions



4.2.2.3. Rapid urbanization and increasing purchasing power of consumers in the developing economies



4.2.2.4. Strict government regulations regarding the solid waste disposal



4.2.2.5. Technological advancements in waste management solutions



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. High cost of operating solid waste solutions



4.2.3.2. Increasing landfill prices and fuel costs



4.2.3.3. Lack of proper waste collection infrastructure



4.2.3.4. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Solid Waste Management Market By Waste Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)



5.1. Waste Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Industrial Solid Waste



5.1.2. Municipal Solid Waste



Chapter 6. Solid Waste Management Market By Treatment Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)



6.1. Treatment Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Collection



6.1.2. Processing (Recycling, and Anaerobic Digestion)



6.1.3. Disposal (Landfill & Open Dump and Incineration)



Chapter 7. Solid Waste Management Market By Material Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)



7.1. Material Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



7.1.1. Plastics



7.1.2. Metals



7.1.3. Paper & Paperboard



7.1.4. Glass



7.1.5. Food



7.1.6. Others



Continue…!



