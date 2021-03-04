Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2021 -- The global Solid Waste Management Market will be worth USD 1,193.88 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the strict government regulations regarding solid waste disposal. The increasing population growth and the rising amount of waste generated every year are expected to drive the growth of solid waste management solutions. Favorable regulatory policies regarding the proper solid waste disposal, such as carbon tax or direct subsidies, or landfill taxes, is most likely to fuel the demand for solid waste management solutions. Rapid urbanization and industrialization in emerging economies are key factors contributing to the increasing adoption of solid waste management solutions.



The growing initiatives of the government to reduce the contamination of water bodies and carbon emissions are most likely to propel the growth of the market over the forecast period. Utilization of the municipal solid waste (MSW) as fuel to generate renewable energy sources through thermal and biological techniques is projected to drive growth opportunities for the future. The increasing preference of the developed countries towards Zero waste generation and waste recycling will surely boost the demand for solid waste management and recycling solutions.



This report on the global Solid Waste Management Market equips the reader with all essential tools to decipher their standing in the industry based on the growth of revenue or sales. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of the global Solid Waste Management market from various perspectives to deliver a detailed, informative, and precise analysis of regional growth, competition, and market segmentation, among other factors. Moreover, it also gives an accurate account of the significant breakthroughs and developments that influence the global Solid Waste Management market. It also focuses on both the global as well as the regional expansion of the Solid Waste Management industry to give an overall analysis.



Key Highlights From The Report

In March 2019, Nestle and Veolia entered into a partnership regarding the development of a recycling program. The association is a part of a series of specific initiatives and steps introduced by Nestle to fight plastic pollution.

The Industrial Solid Waste segment held the largest market share of 57.6% in 2019. Rapid industrialization in the emerging economies and rising adoption of renewable sources of energy among the industrial sectors are expected to drive the growth of solid waste management solutions among the industrial sectors.

Processing is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 3.0% over the forecast period. The scarcity of landfill sites in the populated cities has resulted in the increasing need for solid waste recycling and boosted the segment's growth.

The Plastics segment held the largest market share of Solid Waste Management in 2019 due to the increasing amount of plastic waste generated every year from the packaging sector.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period as the government is continuously implementing strict regulations regarding emission control to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases in the environment.

Key participants include Covanta Holding Corporation, Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Clean Harbors, Inc, Recology, Cleanaway, Wheelabrator Technologies, Waste Management, Inc., Veolia Environment SA (Veolia), SUEZ, and Advanced Disposal Services, among others.



Waste Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Industrial Solid Waste

Municipal Solid Waste



Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Collection

Processing (Recycling, and Anaerobic Digestion)

Disposal (Landfill & Open Dump and Incineration)



Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Plastics

Metals

Paper & Paperboard

Glass

Food

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



