Solidoodle, The World 3D Value Leader, will be the exclusive sponsor for the official Inside 3D Printing Conference And Expo.. Solidoodle has also signed on a sponsor and exhibitor for the inaugural Inside 3D Printing Conference & Expo taking place at the Javits Convention Center on April 22-23, 2013. CEO of Solidoodle, Sam Cervantes will also attend the conference. "I am looking forward to taking part in this brilliant event.," says Solidoodle CEO Sam Cervantes.



"Inside 3D Printing is the first U.S. event to delve into the present and future of the business impact of 3D printing," stated Alan M. Meckler, Chairman and CEO of WebMediaBrands. "



Inside 3D Printing Conference & Expo also features a wide range of premier industry-leading brands demonstrating the latest 3D printing equipment and services.



The VIP Post Conference Closing Party hosted by Solidoodle will have in attendance various leaders in the 3d printing field , members of the press, Fortune 500 leaders, as well as key industry experts from the field of technology, business & finance.



During the conference there will be a special showcase by Solidoodle entitled Dream It, where business leaders who have used the solidoodle to start their business will present.



The VIP event will also feature champagne, cocktails and live music from an international band.



Solidoodle has also announced the creation of the Imagine it Foundation, a non profit organization geared towards using the Solidoodle 3D Printer to help solve some of the world’s most pivotal medical needs such as those affecting the blind and the disabled. The Imagine It Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Solidoodle, funds raised under this foundation will be used to help fund organizations and efforts that will utilize the Solidoodle to help those in medical crisis.



The schedule of events is as follows:



April 22nd : 1pm -6:30 pm

April 23rd: 9am -4pm



Solidoodle can be seen at the Inside 3D Printing Conference & Expo located in the exhibition hall located at the Javis Center



April 23rd: 6:30-11pm



Solidoodle will host the Official Inside 3D Printing After Party for VIP conference attendees, members of the press, sponsors, exhibitors and vip pass holders. Starting at 6:30 pm, conference pass holders and special guests can join Solidoodle at its 3D Pavilion located at Ensemble 1150 avenue of the Americas in the heart of Bryant Park.



About Solidoodle

Solidoodle is a global 3d phenomenon. In an effort to bring manufacturing independence and technological freedom to the masses, the Solidoodle was born in 2011 by Founder & CEO Sam Cervantes. Solidoodle is an award winning & industry acclaimed desktop 3d printer. With 2 million in sales in it's first year, Solidoodle not only boasted a record breaking first year, but they had produced the very first $500 3D printer on the market combining accessibility with affordability and bringing the vivid imagination to life. Solidoodle is 2012 CNET Winner of the year for best tech product Solidoodle has been featured in highly respected media outlets such as the Los Angeles Times, PBS, USA Today, ABC, NBC & Wired. Visit Solidoodle at www.solidoodle.com or Facebook.com/solidoodle and twitter.com/solidoodle3d