SolLight Decorative Tangerine Lamps, Featuring Mesmerizing Light Displays, Now on Kickstarter!

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2020 -- SolLight brings more than 10 years of product development and lighting experience to the open market. Made of recyclable EPE materials, SolLight's "Breathing" Decorative Lamps are sustainable and eco-friendly, and feature three dimming levels and built-in speakers for festive or lo-fi tunes. With six hours of battery life, these decorative lamps are perfect for any occasion and ensure the party continues through festive celebrations and social gatherings of any kind.



Meant for indoor or outdoor use, SolLight's "Breathing" Decorative Lamps are waterproof, strong, durable, and flexible. Never before has it been easier to bring joy to any space, or to create a soothing atmosphere with lights suitable for any festival or occasion. With packaging designed by a local artist, experience a personal tribute to Hong Kong and a message of support to local artists in the region.



Funds raised from this Kickstarter campaign will be used to support SolLight and its new collection of decorative lamps. Expected to begin shipping in early April 2020, SolLight will ship rewards to early backers worldwide.



The Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at:



https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/sollighttangerine/sollight-decorative-tangerine-lamps



Supporters around the world can back the SolLight brand by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as HK$100. But for a pledge of HK$249 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including SolLight lamps, original art posters, and sticker collections. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About SolLight

Developed by Kane, a talented artist and creator in Hong Kong, SolLight table lamps are playful, sustainable and decorative. Each lamp reflects Kane's continued wish to create the perfect atmosphere with light and music worldwide.



Contact:



Contact Person: Shan Ho Clarence Leung

Company: SolLight.Ltd

Country: Hong Kong

Phone: 852 95477888

Email: clarencel@sollight.com.hk

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/sollighttangerine/sollight-decorative-tangerine-lamps