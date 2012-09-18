Solo 401(k): Dennis Blitz to Explain the Benefits of a Solo 401(k) at the Alpine Property Investors Expo

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2012 -- Dennis Blitz, President of The IRA Club will be a presenter at the Alpine Property Investors Expo on September 23, 2012 in Indianapolis Indiana. Mr. Blitz will speak on how to use Self Directed IRA and Solo 401(k) funds to invest in today’s exciting Real Estate market. Mr. Blitz’s presentation will focus on how a Self Directed IRAs or Solo 401(k)s can be used to own cash flow residential real estate for the benefit of the IRA owner.



A spokesman for the IRA Club says, “we now offer offer a Solo 401k, which can be administered by the account owner just as they would manager as a Self Directed IRA. This allows our clients to invest in practically any investment such as real estate, mortgage notes, tax liens and even private companies. These Solo 401(k)'s are becoming extremely popular.”



The Solo 401(k) is also known by the terms “Individual 401(k), the “Solo K” or the “Uni-K”. They work basically the same as what might be offered by large corporations, however, they are specifically designed for individuals and are very flexible. Unlike many other types of retirement plans, these Solo 401(k)'s are strictly for the sole proprietor who has no employees, although a spouse may contribute if they earn income from the business.



Extra benefits of a Solo 401(k) include:



- The ability to make very large annual conurbations

- The account owner may borrow from their 401(k) account

- The 401(k) can make investments with the help of borrowed money without being subject to Unrelated Business Income Tax (UBIT).



Dennis Blitz is the founder of the IRA Club based in Chicago, IL and is a speaker, author and consultant on Self Directed IRA's, Real Estate IRA's and Solo 401(k)'s. He has appeared on numerous radio and television shows across the country helping people understand the benefits of a Solo 401 (k), along with other types of IRA investment tools and strategies. Dennis is the author of the book “Save Smart, Earn More” and has gained substantial recognition during a 30 year career as a leader in the field of financial education, first as founder of The Blitz School and later as President of America's most respected professional education provider, Dearborn Financial Publishing.



For more information on the benefits of a Solo 401(k) or how to form a Solo 401(k), please contact Dennis Blitz directly at The IRA Club toll free 888-795-7950 or visit http://www.iraclub.org